New Regional Sports Center, Polyclinic, Library and City Park in Toa Payoh in 2030 – Mothership.SG

The new Toa Payoh Integrated Development (TPID) is expected to be completed by 2030, Sport Singapore (SportSG) announced in a joint press release on Sunday, February 26.

The TPID project is a multi-agency collaboration between SportSG, Ministry of Health (MOH), National Library Board (NLB), National Parks Board (NParks), and National Healthcare Group Polyclinics.

The complex of no less than 12 hectares includes a regional sports center, an outpatient clinic, a public library and a regional city park.

This is what it is expected to look like:

It is currently planned for the lot between Lorong 6 Toa Payoh and Pan-Island Expressway.

Sports facilities and potential training centers for national athletes

The proposed sports facilities for the new regional sports center include swimming pools, indoor sports halls, sheltered tennis, futsal and netball courts, gymnasiums and fitness studios, as well as a football stadium.

In addition, there are plans to house the national training centers for sports such as water sports, korfball and table tennis in TPID, SportSG shares.

Lim Teck Yin, Chief Executive Officer of SportSG, said Toa Payoh Sport Center has always had a “rich sporting heritage”.

It has not only hosted major games such as the Southeast Asia Peninsular Games in 1973, the Southeast Asia Games in 1983, 1993 and 2015, and the inaugural Youth Olympic Games in 2010, but also hosted the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Women’s World Cup live in the indoor sports hall in 2011.

He added: “Many residents come to the sports center mainly for their weekly sports activities and exercise. The new integrated development is part of our efforts to bring quality sports infrastructure closer to the community.”

During the TPID Road Show held on February 25 and 26 at the HDB Hub Atrium in Toa Payoh, the captain of the national artistic swimming team, Vivien Tai, 21, further explained that the team is very excited about a “fully integrated development” and a new place to train.

Tai, who lives near Toa Payoh, said that she herself has been training in the existing swimming pool in Toa Payoh for 10 years, and that it is like a “home away from home” for her and many of her teammates.

When asked what she’s most looking forward to, she says she’s looking forward to the new pool complex and also an indoor pool so they can train come rain or shine.

I think a lot of our younger swimmers will benefit from it because they are still quite young and I hope that in 2029 they will (train) here for the SEA Games because the SEA Games for synchronized swimming and artistic swimming is an important competition .

Polyclinic and rejuvenated city park

As part of MOH’s plan to invest in primary care, a new outpatient clinic will also be built at TPID, allowing residents to receive care closer to home.

The outpatient clinic will provide services ranging from regular assessments for healthy development of children to senior services such as frailty screening and health promotion interventions for an aging population.

In addition, a new public library will be built to replace the existing one to provide residents with a place to read and learn, the joint release said.

The existing Toa Payoh City Park will also be rejuvenated with “enhanced greenery and new amenities”, to “bring visitors closer to flora and fauna”. According to NParks, the new Toa Payoh Town Park will retain the iconic features of the current town park, the first in Singapore. An example of such functions is the watchtower.

We will continue to rejuvenate our city so that Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC and Marymount SMC remain a good home for residents of all ages, said senior minister of state at the Ministry of Finance and Transport Chee Hong Tat, who is also an adviser to the Bishan -Toa Payoh Grassroots Organizations.

Chee added that a racetrack will also likely be developed around the space, as well as sheltered walkways to bus stops.

Welcome feedback for facilities and design

As part of the public consultation process, the TPID roadshow was held this weekend, allowing residents to view the design for the upcoming development and share their feedback.

During the roadshow, residents could talk to NEA, SportSG or NLB employees at designated stands, or scan QR codes to provide their feedback on the facilities.

The TPID, as well as the upcoming Punggol Regional Sports Center, are part of the Sports Facilities Master Plan, a major initiative under the Vision 2030 plan, to encourage greater accessibility and wider participation in sports.

Top image via Sport Singapore