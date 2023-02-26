Eagles took four more medals at the 2023 Big Sky Indoor Championships on Saturday





MOSCOW, Idaho Eastern Washington Track and Field earned four more medals Saturday on the final day of the 2023 Big Sky Indoor Championships in Moscow, Idaho, taking gold in the men’s pole vault and men’s triple jump. One day after Eagle Women Savannah Schultz And Hally Ruff finished first and third in the women’s pole vault, the pair of Zach Clobutcher And Braden Friday placed first and second on the men’s side to continue EWU’s dominance of the event. Both came together with Montana State’s Colby Wilson at 5.05 meters before Klobutcher made 5.15 in the jump-off and stood alone on the podium. Over the last seven conference indoor championships, Eastern has earned 10 medals in the men’s pole vault, including three golds and three silvers, awarded only once. Klobutcher finished second last year. Eagle women have placed in each of the last four and earned gold in five of the last 10. Carissa Stovall set a new personal best to earn silver in the women’s shot put, with a throw of 14.78 meters, ranking 3rd in EWU Indoor history. Mia Sylvester of Idaho won gold with 15.75. The last Eagle to medal in the event was Paris Flenoy in 2019 (14.55 metres). Bobby Say , a senior from Maple Valley, Washington, joined Klobutcher as a runner-up from last year to claim gold this time, winning the triple jump with 15.75 meters. Eagles have won the men’s triple jump in three of the last four indoor championships, as Keshun McGee won back-to-back in 2019 and 2020 (there was no contest in 2021 due to COVID-19). In total, the Eagles brought home six medals from the weekend event, including three golds, two silvers and one bronze. Many other EWU student-athletes have made their mark on the EWU All-Time Indoor Performance List: 400 meters men Liam Bracken 47.66 (5th EWU all time in)

Long jump men Bobby Say 7.35m (t-6e)

Men’s distance medley Anthony Carloscio , Camden Phelps Daniel Maxwell, Justin Rosema 10:02.70 (2nd)

Weight throw men Alex Grimes 19.38m (4th); Bradley Fillis 18.62m (8th)

Heptathlon men Chris Homen 4,802 (6th); Cody Teevens 4,737 (8th)

Women’s 200 meters Sydney Thweatt 24.94 (5th)

Women’s 3000 meters Kaylin Sheley 9:59.27 (8th)

Women’s 5000 meters Lilly Fetzer 17:41.14 (8th); Jasmine Muneton 17:45.13 (9th)

Pole vault for women Savannah Schultz 4.12m (3rd)

Shot put for women Carissa Stovall 14.78m (3rd)

Women’s 4x400m relay Madelyn Knight , Hayden McAuliff , Harbor Nutting , Believe Kennedy 3:49.83 (2nd) EWU record is 3.46.77 by Whitney Leavitt, Nicole Nida, Angelica Rodriguez, Chelsea Lawhead in 2012

Women’s distance medley Madilynn Carr , Hayden McAuliff , Believe Martinez , Natalie Ruzauskas 12:02.44 (4th) The Eagles are now preparing for the outdoor season, which begins in mid-March.

