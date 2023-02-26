WNCL Final 2023 Tasmania v South Australia

Tasmania has claimed back-to-back WNCL titles after one of the most chaotic cricket match finishes in the sport’s history.

South Australia came into the last over of a rain-induced stop-start final at Hobart’s Blundstone Arena, needing just four runs to win.

But what followed was a disastrous display of panicked batting combined with some sharp glove work sprinkled with some luck that saw the Scorpions collapse, losing five wickets in six balls to lose the title by one run.

READ MORE: Panthers prepared for historic NRL three-peat﻿

READ MORE: ‘Heartbreaking’: League stands up for grieving cops﻿

READ MORE: ‘Robust’ conversations after Head’s shock﻿

Sarah Coyte threw the ball to bowl the last over and bowled Annie O’Neill clean as she danced over the wicket and tried to end the game with the first ball from the over.

Sarah Coyte celebrates Ella Wilson’s wicket. (Getty)

It brought Amanda-Jade Wellington to the crease, who worked the ball to the third man for a single on the second ball.

With the third Jemma Barsby also got past the wicket, and when she missed some clever glove work from Emma Manix-Geeves saw the bail knocked off and the equation now three out of three.

If it was skill, the third wicket to fall before the over was probably luck. New batter Ella Wilson squeezed Coyte back past the wicket, but Coyte managed to get the ball in her hand in her follow-through, which ricocheted off the stumps and Wellington ran out.

Wilson was next to fall with the fifth ball from the over, out lbw as she tried to play over the line to a straight and missed.

Still needing three to win – or two to tie off the last ball – Anesu Mushangwe batted it halfway and managed to get a single, but he was exhausted to force the issue and take the game to a super to send over.

In commentary, Peter Newlinds said it was an “erratic” performance by Coyte.

“This is extraordinary,” he said.

“Can you believe that? They’ve gone back-to-back in the most dramatic of circumstances. Look at the scenes in the middle.

Scorpions players look dejected after the loss. (Getty)

“They pulled that out of the fire — and I just don’t know what happened to the Scorpions.

“It’s a game that will go down in cricket folklore.”

Previously, a strong partnership between Emma de Broughe and Courtney Webb saw the Scorpions cross at 2-153 as Coyte found himself in the thick of the action and took a good catch to clear de Broughe off Maisy Gibson’s bowling for 68 (1- 37).

But with Webb still in the fold, South Australia remained a firm favourite

Despite the obvious pressure on the scoreboard, Coyte said she went into the final calmly.

“You’re always ahead until they pass you, and we knew we had to create some bubbles, but the pressure would always be on them,” she said.

Tasmanian Tigers players celebrate victory with the trophy during the WNCL Final between Tasmania and South Australia at Blundstone Arena on February 25, 2023 in Hobart, Australia. (Photo by Steve Bell/Getty Images) (Getty)

“If I did what I wanted to bowl, we would always have a chance and I’m glad I did.

“I was actually quite calm… I had spoken [Tasmania coach] Jude Coleman before I went out and it was very clear where I was going to bowl.

“It was a really bizarre game, it was a stop-start where we were constantly watching Duckworth-Lewis. The game ebbed and flowed a lot.

“This is hands down the best game I’ve been a part of. You can never replicate a game like that.”

Batting first, a century ahead of Elyse Villani and strong performances from Naomi Stalenberg and Lizelle Lee, the Scorpions ensured the Tigers won 265 of their 50 overs.

Two brief rain breaks saw the Tigers target revised from 47 overs to 242.

For a daily dose of the best of the latest news and exclusive content from Wide World of Sports, subscribe to our newsletter by click here!