Realistic expectations for the Irish in 2023





If you expected Notre Dame football to become irrelevant following Brian Kelly’s move to LSU in 2022, you were sadly wrong. While the Irish started the year painfully with some very heavy losses, including one at home to Marshall, they finished strong, winning nine games and finishing No. 18 in the Top 25. Marcus Freeman has delivered a solid coaching job after a rocky start and now the Fighting Irish should be one of the best teams in the country in 2023, led by transfer quarterback Sam Hartman who came from Wake Forest and was one of the most prolific passers in the nation in recent years. Notre Dame also brings in the No. 11 recruiting class and has a few more direct impact transfers heading into South Bend this offseason. So what are the realistic expectations for the Irish with what appears to be an improved roster? Realistic 2023 expectations for Notre Dame football No offense to Drew Pyne, but the upgrade Hartman brings to quarterback is huge. He could legitimately pass for nearly 4,000 yards and 25 touchdowns in his first year with the Irish – he’s That Good. That alone should be good for a few more wins in 2023. However, the schedule is heavy. I think the defense will be better and the offense may be one of the best in the country with a talented, but unproven, receiving corps and a potentially elite backfield. So it’s reasonable to expect more than 10 wins, right? Looking at the schedule, I think Notre Dame will start the year 4-0 before facing Ohio State in South Bend. Let’s say that’s a loss, they’ll get road wins against an improved Duke team and Louisville under Jeff Brohm. They will then start working at home at USC on October 14. Notre Dame should beat Pitt, but winning at Clemson next week is unlikely. They finish the season with two consecutive wins against Wake Forest and at Stanford. Realistically, this team can go 9-3 or 10-2 in the regular season. They get two of their three toughest games at home against USC and Ohio State, split in a way that would lead to a 10-2 season. At worst, Notre Dame goes 8-4. At best I see 10-2. Another New Year’s Six bowl isn’t too shabby.

