Men’s tennis sweeps southern miss, 7-0 – LSU





Baton Rouge, de. The LSU men’s tennis team (6-1) defeated Southern Miss (4-5) by a score of 7-0 on Saturday, February 25 at the LSU Tennis Complex. Doubles Chen Dong and Welsh Hotard took on Alan Sanson and Alexander Gima in second place. The Tigers took the win 6-3. No. 24 pair Nick Watson and Stefan Latinovic faced Shamirul Shahril and Dakotah Bobo on the No. 1 court. The duo fought hard but fell 4-6. George Stoupe and Julien Penzlin formed a duo to face Saheb Sodhi and Olimjon Nabiev. The Tigers took the double with a 7-5 win. LSU took the lead 1-0. Single people At number 1, Latinovic faced Bobo. The Tiger made quick work of the game and won 6-1, 6-2. LSU’s scoring moved up to 2-0. Penzlin took on Sodhi on court No. 5. The Tiger won in straight sets, 7-5, 6-2, extending LSU’s score to 3-0. In sixth place, Benjamin Ambrosio faced Pawin Jirapoomdaje and won the match in straight sets 6–3, 6–0. LSUs led to 4-0. Hotard took the court against Nabiev in third place. The Tiger struck quickly in the first set, 6-0. In the second set, Hotard won the match 7-6(2). LSU’s lead extended to 5-0. On court No. 2, Dong fought against Shahril. The first set went 6-4 to the Golden Eagle, before Dong came back to 6-4 in the second set. In the 10-point tiebreaker, the Tiger secured the game 10-6 and moved the LSU score to 6-0. Stoupe took on Sanson on court No. 4. The Tiger took set one 7-6 (3) before winning the match 6-4 in the second set. LSU’s score was rounded to 7-0. Next one The Tigers will perform at 12:00 PM UL-Lafayette on Sunday, February 25 and at 5:00 PM on Sunday, February 25 in New Orleans at the LSU Tennis Complex. Free pizza will be provided during the UL-Lafayette game. follow us For up-to-date information and behind-the-scenes access on the Tigers, follow the LSU men’s tennis team on Twitter and Instagram at @lsutennis and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lsutennis. #39 LSU 7, Confederate Miss 0 Singles competition Stefan Latinovic (LSU) final Dakotah Bobo (USM) 6-1, 6-2 Chen Dong (LSU) final Shamirul Shahril (USM) 4-6, 6-4, 10-6 Welsh Hotard (LSU) final Olimyon Nabiev (USM) 6-0, 7-6 (7-2) George Stoupe (LSU) final Alan Sanson (USM) 7-6 (7-3), 6-4 Julien Penzlin (LSU) final Saheb Sodhi (USM) 7-5, 6-2 Benjamin Ambrosio (LSU) final Pawin Jirapoomdaje (USM) 6-3, 6-0 Doubles competition Shamirul Shahril/Dakotah Bobo (USM) defeated. #24 Stefan Latinovic/Nick Watson (LSU) 6-4 Chen Dong/Welsh Hotard (LSU) final Alan Sanson/Alexander Gima (USM) 6-3 George Stoupe/Julien Penzlin (LSU) final Saheb Sodhi/Olimjon Nabiev (USM) 7-5 Match Notes: Southern Miss 4-5 LSU 6-1; National ranking #39 Order of Finish: Doubles (2,1,3); Singles (1,5,6,3,2,4)

