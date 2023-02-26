Trailing by two goals, the Gophers men’s hockey roars back to beat Ohio State





Gophers, as creatures say, are known for digging holes. Fittingly, that’s what the hockey-playing Gophers did on Saturday: dig themselves a big hole before finding a way to dig themselves out in a 5-2 victory over Ohio State in the regular season finale. Aaron Huglen and Matthew Knies scored 13 seconds apart to erase a 2–0 deficit in the second period, spawned from two unwise heavy penalties, and Logan Cooley scored the go-ahead goal with 31 seconds left in mid-frame as a top class. Minnesota defeated the No. 8 Buckeyes. Bryce Brodzinski and Ryan Johnson scored in the third period, Johnson’s into an empty net on Senior Night in front of 10,140 at the 3M Arena in Mariucci. “We let our emotions get away from us for a few minutes, and thank God we were able to overcome it,” said Gophers coach Bob Motzko. “You can’t do that in the playoffs.” The Gophers (25-8-1, 19-4-1 Big Ten) finished their regular season on a four-game winning streak and will retire as Big Ten champions in a conference tournament semifinal on March 11 in Mariucci. Ohio State (18-13-2, 11-11-2) had Minnesota in a hole scoring twice on a five-to-three lead that bridged the first and second periods but failed to hold onto the lead. Justen Close made 28 saves for the Gophers, who outscored Ohio State 33-30. A physical play swung Ohio State the way late in the first period when the Gophers’ Jimmy Snuggerud boarded the Buckeyes’ Jake Wise and was awarded a five-minute major penalty. In the ensuing fight, Knies was given a five-minute major for contact with Ohio State’s head Mason Lohrei, who was given a minor for roughing. That gave the Buckeyes two minutes of four-on-three power play and three minutes of five-on-three. “I like to see the toughness but not the stupidity,” Motzko said of the penalties. The Gophers killed the four-on-three portion, but Ohio State’s Cole McWard scored on the five-on-three with 3.4 seconds left in the first period for a 1-0 lead. The Buckeyes had 1:07 of five-on-three to start the second, and the Gophers killed 1:06 of it, but Lohrei shot past Close for a 2-0 lead. “Pretty brutal punishment for me and Snuggs there,” said Knies, who apologized to his teammates between bouts. However, they recovered with goals from Huglen and Knies to make it 2–2. Huglen made it 2-1 at 8:13. Rhett Pitlick pounced on a turnover behind the Buckeyes’ net and fired a sharp pass to Huglen, which beat goaltender Jakub Dobes. After the Gophers won the ensuing showdown, Snuggerud fired hard at the net, and Knies, playing for his future boss, Toronto Maple Leafs General Manager Kyle Dubas, slammed in the rebound off Dobes’ pads as the crowd roared in approval. When asked if Knies and Snuggerud were fueled by anger at their punishments, Motzko replied, “Yes. They had no choice.” The ultra-talented line of Knies, Cooley and Snuggerud, a second-round NHL draft pick and two first-rounders combined to give the Gophers a 3-2 lead with 31 seconds left in the second. Snuggerud forced a turnover into the corner and then fed Knies, who skated tight on Dobes. Instead of firing, Knies deftly dropped a pass back between his legs to Cooley, who had a better angle and shot the puck over Dobes. “I was driving to the net when I heard him calling for it,” said Knies. “Good things happen when it finds its stick.”

