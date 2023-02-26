Three medals on day three, Duke Women takes second at ACC Indoor Championships





LOUISVILLE, Ky. Duke Athletics closed out competition at the ACC Indoor Championships on Saturday as the Blue Devils took four more podium finishes while the women’s team placed second. sophomore Amina Maatug was honored for her amazing performance over the weekend when she was named the Women’s Track MVP. Mate, classmate Megan McGinnis and senior Hall Bieber consisted of the Duke Medalists, while three more Blue Devils Tyler Hrbek , julia jackson And Isabel Wakefield garnered All-ACC Second Team honors. The 22nd-ranked Duke women finished the conference in second place with a total of 91 points, while the men’s team placed 13th with 18 points. TOP PERFORMANCE Megan McGinnis captured her second gold medal of the weekend with a personal best in the women’s 400 meters.

captured her second gold medal of the weekend with a personal best in the women’s 400 meters. McGinnis was crowned ACC champion in the event after clocking 52.57 seconds, a leap ahead of teammate Lauren Tolbert ‘s mark (52.59) earlier this season and placed itself No. 1 on the Duke charts. Her time also set a new record at the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center facility.

‘s mark (52.59) earlier this season and placed itself No. 1 on the Duke charts. Her time also set a new record at the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center facility. Amina Maatug brought her total of weekend medals to three after taking the silver and bronze medals in the women’s 3,000 meters and women’s 800 meters, respectively.

brought her total of weekend medals to three after taking the silver and bronze medals in the women’s 3,000 meters and women’s 800 meters, respectively. Maatoug finished second in the 3,000 meters with a time of 9:01.64, while in the 800 meters she tied her personal best of 2:03.45 on her way to third place.

Hall Bieber locked up All-ACC First Team honors in the women’s 200 meters, sprinting in 23.31 seconds to collect the bronze medal.

locked up All-ACC First Team honors in the women’s 200 meters, sprinting in 23.31 seconds to collect the bronze medal. Isabel Wakefield won the second team’s 60 meters hurdles in the 60 meters hurdles by finishing fourth in 8.27 seconds.

won the second team’s 60 meters hurdles in the 60 meters hurdles by finishing fourth in 8.27 seconds. Tyler Hrbek And julia jackson earned All-ACC Second Team status after placing fifth in the men’s pole vault and women’s 400 meters, respectively.

And earned All-ACC Second Team status after placing fifth in the men’s pole vault and women’s 400 meters, respectively. Hrbek managed to overcome his first two heights in two attempts, then the next two in his first attempt before finishing with a final height difference of 5.18 m (17-0 feet).

Jackson made a statement during her first ACC Championship appearance when she ran a personal best time of 53.25 seconds, placing herself at No. 4 in the program’s lore.

The Blue Devils also posted a pair of top-five program points in the women’s 60-meter hurdles and men’s 800-meter.

sophomore Kyler Turner took full control of the number 3 spot on the Duke charts after a personal best of 8.23 ​​seconds on the hurdles.

took full control of the number 3 spot on the Duke charts after a personal best of 8.23 ​​seconds on the hurdles. Classmate Beck Witstadt also set a personal best in the 800 meters and moved up one spot in the program records to No. 2 behind a finish of 1:48.85

also set a personal best in the 800 meters and moved up one spot in the program records to No. 2 behind a finish of 1:48.85 To see the full results of the meet, click here. NEXT ONE Several Blue Devils now await their fate in qualifying for the NCAA Indoor Championships, which will be held March 10-11 in Albuquerque, NM. To stay up to date with Blue Devils cross country and track & field, follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by searching “DukeTFXC.” #Good week

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goduke.com/news/2023/2/26/track-field-three-medal-on-day-three-duke-women-finish-runner-up-at-acc-indoor-championships.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos