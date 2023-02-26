Sports
WPL to give new wings to women’s cricket | Cricket news
The league will begin on March 4, involving five city teams, with their ownership details as below:
Ahmedabad: Adani Group (Rs 1,289 crore)
Mumbai: Indiawin Sports Pvt Ltd owned by Reliance Group (912.99 crore)
Delhi: GMR-JSW Cricket Pvt Ltd (810 crore)
Lucknow: Capri Global holdings (Rs 757 crore)
Bangalore: Royal Challengers Sports Pvt Ltd (Rs 901).
The money raised by the WPL through the auctioning of the franchise rights, the award of title and broadcasting rights and other sponsorship deals ensures that it is, according to Ampere Analytics – a media research firm, the world’s second-highest-rated women’s sports league just behind the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) in the US
While it remains to be seen how much revenue the WPL will generate for the franchises, the owners are expected to incur losses initially despite the BCCI commitment to distribute 80 percent of the competition’s profits to the franchise owners during the first five years.
The BCCI has also decided that for the next five seasons, 60 percent of the profits will be shared with the team owners, and from seasons 11 to 15, 50 percent of the profits will be shared. In addition, 80 percent of the revenue from the league’s central licensing rights is shared with the franchises.
The franchises, most of which are owned by owners who own successful teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL), will also generate revenue through merchandise, ticket sales and advertising. Thus, it is expected that by the end of the initial five-year period, they will be able to break even and make some profit as well. This is a rough estimate, projected based on how things have evolved in the money rich IPL.
By comparison, the Women’s NBA has raised $75 million in investment for the first time in its history in 2022 in an effort to revamp its business model as players push for expansion, higher salaries and better benefits.
The WNBA is currently owned half by the 30 NBA teams and half by the 12 WNBA teams. It’s the first time it’s diluted ownership on both sides to attract investors, though the league has declined to discuss the size of the stake the new investors are taking in the company, the valuation of the deal or the league’s annual revenue. to announce.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver had communicated a few years ago that the WNBA has suffered annual losses to the tune of $10 million since its inaugural season in 1997. .
By comparison, the top two existing women’s cricket leagues – Australia’s Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) and England’s Women’s Hundred are quite low on the list in terms of overall rating.
Both leagues have eight teams owned by pre-existing entities – such as the state cricket associations in the case of WBBL and existing County Clubs in the case of England.
The WPL is also quite comparable to the major leagues in terms of salary structure. The top picks in the WPL auction – Smriti Mandhana, who bagged a whopping Rs 3.4′ rore ($409,969), Australia’s Ashleigh Gardner (Rs 3.2’cr – $385,853) and Natalie Sciver-Brunt from England (Rs 3.2 crore), Deepti Sharma (Rs 2.6 crore), Jemimah Rodrigues (Rs 2.2 crore), Shafali Verma (Rs 2 crore) and Harmanpreet Kaur (Rs 1.8 crore).
By comparison, under a 2021-2022 deal, the WBBL players handed out an average of $58,000 and $211,000 to domestic and national team players, respectively.
Since then, Cricket Australia and the ACA have given the WBBL a $400,000 boost resulting in wage increases of 22 per cent and 14 per cent for players in each respective league.
Due to the current $1.2 million boost, 98 female players were signed to a WNCL state contract for the 2021-22 season – excluding the 15 national players with a more lucrative Cricket Australia deal, 76 of whom also have a WBBL had a contract.
Player salaries in WBBL have increased from $13,000 for domestic and $59,000 to the current average of $87,000 to 211,000.
In the case of the WNBA, turnover is shared according to the collective labor agreement, which came into effect in 2020 and is in force until 2027 and has resulted in significantly higher minimum and maximum salaries.
The minimum league salary in 2020 was $57,000 for players with less than three years of experience, and $68,000 otherwise. For most players, the maximum salary for 2020 was $185,000; players who met certain league service criteria were capped at $215,000.
The players receive bonuses for certain achievements – WNBA Champion: $11,356; number two: $5,678; Most Valuable Player: $15,450; All-WNBA First Team Member: $10,300; and All-Star Game participant: $2,575.
The FA Women’s Super League, the top women’s football league in the world, includes more players as it has 12 teams and top WSL players can earn up to £200,000 a year, with salaries starting at around $0,000 a year.
The US National Women’s Soccer League has a salary cap of $52,500 (compared to $50,000 last year) in 2021, while the minimum salary has increased 10 percent to $22,000.
The average wage for an NWSL player is reported to be in the region of $53,000 a year – which equates to approximately £38,000.
This all proves that the top WPL players are likely to earn more than the top players in other women’s leagues around the world and things are likely to improve in the coming years.
Women’s cricket and player have been longing for a women’s version of the Indian Premier League for a long time, and that is about to become a reality in a week.
(With input from the agency)
