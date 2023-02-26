Alabama Football Recruiting 2023: Meet the new guys – offensive line

Over the past few weeks, we’ve taken the time to break down all of Alabama’s incoming freshmen (and transfers) by the skill positions. Now we’re going to wrap up the attack with the players who have to make it all possible, the offensive line. During Nick Saban’s tenure, Alabama has built much of their success from the offensive line outward, with multiple different groups winning the Joe Moore award over the past 15 years.

In 2021, we saw a big step back in OL play, but in 2022 things got significantly better… in pass protection, at least. But with Tommy Rees coming in as the new offensive coordinator, Alabama will want to put an emphasis on blocking runs again in the future. And the sheer size of Tides’ next batch of recruits reflects that desire.

As always, I’ll provide a brief summary of each player, all the information about his athletic profile (SPARQ is sadly dead), my thoughts on his attributes, and how I think he fits into Alabama’s depth chart and schedule. All rankings and heights/weights come from the 247Sports Composite as I think they do the best job of rating and ranking players. Though I’ll mention if any of the other services have a particularly different take on a particular player.

Wilkin Formby

As a Tuscaloosa resident of Northridge High School, Formby should always have been a priority for the Tide to reel in as part of this class. At 67, he has prototypical lean left-hand equipment and is one of the brighter prospects in the class.

Play style

Formby is a player who plays with a lot of excitement during and between games and shows some of that infectious energy that can transfer to teammates. As a running blocker, he excels at using his long legs and arms to quickly move into the field as a pulling blocker and pin to lap a smaller player further down the field.

He also displays impressive poise and can pivot near the line of scrimmage to keep defensive linemen away from his ball carrier without losing his feet.

As a pass blocker, he has impressive lateral speed and uses his hands well to chop down defensive linemens’ hands before they can get into his grill.

In both areas, his height combined with his lighter weight make him susceptible to bull rushes and low defenders. When they get past his long arms, it can often be game over for him.

Schedule Fit

Formby fits perfectly into the mold of most of the linemen Tommy Rees worked for Our lady. While most would consider someone with his measurable values ​​to be a pure tackle, I wouldn’t be surprised if Rees even gives him an inside look for his ability to pull and go downfield on outside runs.

Prediction

Considering he weighs less than 300 pounds, I think it’s highly unlikely that Formby is an instant starter or anything. Hell will most likely wear a red shirt this year and work to get to around 310-315.

Lady Proctor

Proctor has been seen for years as a rising superstar and a prospect that cannot be missed NFL draft harvest in just a few short years. He’s already 67 330 and comes from the state of Iowa, where giant NFL linemen just seem to grow on trees or something.

After originally committing to his home team to play for the Hawkeyes, Proctor landed up in Alabama just before National Signing Day. Nick Saban pretty much made him the top priority in the recruiting class, taking multiple private jets and helicopter rides to convince him to leave his home.

Play style

Unfortunately, very little video is available to the public on Proctor, so I’ll be extrapolating more than usual here. In terms of sheer strength and core strength, Proctor is probably already close to NFL linemen. When ducking to take the impact, the incoming defender simply stops. There’s no transfer of momentum or anything else that would really make sense in the laws of physics… They just stop.

What if he has room to move forward and get to defenders further down the field? Well, they just fly backwards. Usually with him on top.

When blocking a pass, he shows impressive lateral speed for his size, although he can get caught if he spins slightly out of stance and grabs/throws the defender. It’s a thin line between a highlight block and a hold that will turn into more holds with SEC-speed defenders, so he’s going to have to work on that.

That said, watching him physically throw a pass rusher through the air when they try to pass him is both awe-inspiring and terrifying.

Schedule Fit

If you have the #1 overall lineman, you can fit it into any block diagram. That said, I think he’s a little more suited to playing upright and dominating the man in front of him than blocking a zone.

Prediction

Many are already signing up Proctor as the Day 1 starter at RT for Alabama, and I can definitely see it. He will definitely be in the thick of the action… Although personally I am also very fond of Elijah Pritchett’s chances at that spot in his sophomore year. I think Proctor will finish as the 6th OL and get a healthy dose of first team rotations this year before committing to a starting role towards the end of the season.

Miles McVay

Did you think the last two boys were big? What about Miles Famous McVay, who now weighs a slim 358 pounds after clocking over 370 pounds in the past? A man’s mountain has worked the camp circuits and competed at the highest level of football in the Midwest.

While he may lack some of the athleticism that makes NFL scouts drool, he makes up for it with his sheer size and technical prowess and experience.

Play style

While his size might lead you to think that McVay is just a pure power blocker, his best feature is actually his spatial awareness and his sense of the flow of a piece. He seems to have eyes in the back of his head and can turn his ball carrier to release a block at the right moment so that the defender overshoots him on the wrong side.

He just has this way of always being in the right place to get in the way.

He’s not the most balanced lineman and often his blocks end with him launching himself forward. When he connects, it’s a total extermination of himself and someone half his size. If he misses, that’s a bad sniff. This can lead to a bit of a roulette when used as a power run blocker.

As a pass blocker, he shows a strong awareness of blitzers and moves his feet much faster than you would expect for someone of his size.

Schedule Fit

McVay is probably better suited to a zone blocking scheme where he can use his brains and technique to line up defenders and create lanes to run back. He usually played a good tackle in high school, but I think he’s probably a college-level guard.

Prediction

McVay will most likely take a redshirt year in 2023. He doesn’t yet have the body and athleticism to compete in the SEC and will have a lot of work to do this year in the strength and conditioning room.

Roq Montgomery

Montgomery caused some confusion when enrolling in Alabama, as his name was RyQueze McElderry on all recruiting services. He ended up changing his last name for his mother before enrolling, and he actually uses Roq for his first name.

Either way, at over 340 pounds, he adds another massive body to the offensive line for the Crimson Tide, and brings with him a bit of an in-state mentality.

Play style

When Montgomery wakes up before a game in the morning, he opts for violence.

Put him on the line, aim him at the defender in front of him, and somehow it ends up with that defender on the ground. It is built like a boulder and also rolls over and onto defenders like a rock.

He doesn’t have much experience blocking passes, but when it comes to short-range power, he’s your man.

Schedule Fit

He’s definitely more suited to a power-man blocking scheme, and is sure to become a pure college-level security guard.

Prediction

I don’t expect Montgomery to push for a place on the depth chart this year unless it’s as a short yardage specialist.

Olaus Aline

Originally from Finland, Alinen moved to the US for his junior year and is the son of a former NFL Europe forward who spent some time on the Atlanta Falcons practice team, so he has been training for the position for a long time.

At 66-315, he has a prototypical build for an offensive tackle and can also add a few pounds to his big frame and go in if he wants to.

Play style

Alinen has some of the fastest feet I’ve seen in an offensive linemen. He does a great job using that in his pass blocking and turning it into an explosive forward drive in run blocking. Although he has trouble getting his arms/hands in place in time, his foot speed and sheer athleticism/strength often get him the block he needs anyway.

He can be a very annoying blocker to defensive linemen as he just pushes and pushes and pushes forward and gains ground on them, and a lot of his blocks tend to go through just now to the extreme after the whistle.

He’s lightning fast on lateral moves and can dart around behind other blockers to put a gap on a leading block or pick up a flashy middle linebacker from his tackle position.

Schedule Fit

Alinen is a versatile player who I think can tackle or defend quite well, and if he can learn to snap I think he would make a perfect center. I think he can also be quite versatile between zone blocking or power blocking.

Prediction

While I don’t really expect there to be much room for new players in the first 5 (Latham, Booker, McLaughlin and Dalcourt all return), I do expect Alin to eventually get a spot on the 2-deep depth chart as a utility . player.

And while I’ve never heard anything to suggest that he has any experience at center, I think he could definitely choose to focus on that and become a multi-year starter for Alabama later on.