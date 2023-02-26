Langley para hockey player back from national camp, excited to share experiences with local players





Langley’s Brendon Hurst has returned from Canada’s National Para Hockey Team NextGen development camp, held in Montreal Thursday through Sunday, February 16-19. The camp was an opportunity for the 32 selected players to participate in a variety of on- and off-ice activities, including practices and three games within the team. The event was used to introduce potential NextGen customers to the Canadian National Para Hockey Team and to evaluate players ahead of the upcoming National and Development Team series. When Hurst received the news that he had been selected for the camp, he was thrilled. “I was over the moon when I heard I had been selected to attend the camp,” he said. “It was a great opportunity for me to develop my skills and learn from some of the best players in the country.” Hurst, who has been playing parahockey for six years, prepared for camp both physically and mentally. “I knew the camp was going to be intense, so I made sure I was in the best shape possible,” he said. “I also tried to prepare myself mentally for the challenges I would face.” During camp, Hurst had the opportunity to participate in a variety of activities, including practices and three intrasquad competitions. He said the experience was invaluable. “The camp was an incredible opportunity for me to develop my skills and learn from some of the best players in the country,” he said. “I also got the chance to meet and interact with some of my hockey heroes, which was a dream come true.” Hurst, who plays striker, said he learned a lot from the experience. “I think the most important thing I learned was the importance of teamwork,” he said. “In parahockey you really have to work together as a team to be successful. I also learned a lot about the mental side of the game, and how to stay focused and positive even when things get tough.” Hurst said he was honored to be a part of the NextGen program and it meant a lot to him to represent his country. “Playing for Canada is the ultimate goal for any hockey player and I am proud to have been given the opportunity to represent my country at camp,” he said. Hurst also had high praise for his teammates and coaches. “The coaching staff have been great and they really helped us develop our skills and improve as players,” he said. “And my teammates were all incredible players and great people. It was an honor to play with them.” Now back in Langley, Hurst looks forward to putting into practice what he learned at camp. “I’m excited to share what I’ve learned with my local hockey community,” he said. “And I look forward to further developing my skills and growing as a player.” . . Is there more to the story? Email: [email protected]



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. Canadahockeyjunior hockeyOlympic Gamesparalympic

Langley’s Brendon Hurst was one of 32 players selected for Canada’s National Para Hockey Team NextGen Development Camp, held Thursday through Sunday, February 16-19 in Montreal. (Especially for Langley Advance Times)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aldergrovestar.com/sports/langley-para-hockey-player-back-from-national-camp-excited-to-share-learnings-with-local-players/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos