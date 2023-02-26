Aggies Sweep High Jump in Final Day of SEC Championships – Texas A&M Athletics





FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. Ushan Perera and Separate event won SEC titles in the high jump competitions for the Texas A&M men’s and women’s track and field teams on day two of Saturday’s SEC Indoor Championships. Perera claimed victory with a clearance of 7-4.25/2.24 m, beating defending champion Roberto Vilches of Missouri. Perera won his second straight high jump competition after his Aggie debut at the Clemson Tiger Paw Invitational. The mark is his second best this season and tied for the third best performance in school history. Two-time defending high jump champion Separate event won her third straight SEC title after a 6-4.75/1.95m victory. Distin led a trio of scoring Aggie female high jumpers, such as Ally Andress scored 5-10.75/1.80m to tie for sixth place and Bára Sajdoková finished eighth after going over 5-9.75/1.77m. Distin’s hallmark is the No. 2 jump in school history, second only to her own school record from the Tiger Paw Invitational. Women’s 400 meters Robinson Jones Earth earned the bronze medal with a personal best of 51.27. The time surpasses her fastest by almost a full second, making her the fifth best performer in school history. Jermaisha Arnold placed seventh in the event, clocking 52.05 and adding two points to the Aggies’ score. Connor Schulman added another bronze for the Aggies when he placed third in the 60 m hurdles in 7.73. The race came down to a photo finish, but Schulman was victorious, as he claimed his first SEC medal. In the men’s mile, Gavin Hofpauir was fifth in the mile and charged down the homestretch to cross the line in 4:05.43. Shot putter Bryce Foster earned sixth place with a throw of 61-7.75/18.79m, the number 6 in school history. This was Foster’s first game since his ACL reconstruction in October. The freshman heptathlon duo of Landon Helms And Blake Harris finished seventh and ninth respectively in the two-day competition. Helms set three personal bests en route to 5492, the fourth-best performance in school history, while Harris beat five personal bests and scored 5472, making him No. 6 in school history. The day ended with the men’s 4x400m team Eric Hemhill III DeMarco Escobar, Cutler Zamzow And Ashton Schwartzmann clocked 3:06.06 to finish fifth overall. In the men’s team competition, Arkansas won the meeting by 100.25 points, while the Aggies placed 10th with a total of 42 points. On the women’s side, Arkansas won by 130.5 points, while the Aggies finished with 26.5 points and placed 10th overall. Texas A&M Quotes

Head coach Pat Henry

About the progress of the SEC Meet “It’s fair to say I’m disappointed with today’s results. We’re going to have to change, and it’s going to take help to make this change. We have to commit to change. A lot of positive things happened today, but we also have a lot of catching up to do. We are Texas A&M, we will bounce back. This program has been strong for a long time and we will stay strong.” For more information on Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, log on to 12thMan.com and follow @aggietfxc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://12thman.com/news/2023/2/26/track-and-field-aggies-sweep-high-jump-in-final-day-of-sec-championships.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos