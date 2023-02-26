Sports
How Rahane helped the Australian Handscomb counterspinners
“We talked about getting his front leg out of the way and being able to manipulate the ball from there.”
IMAGE: Australian batsman Peter Handscomb spoke to Ajinkya Rahane during IPL 2016 about how to use the feet and wrists to open the leg side when playing spinners. Photo: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images
Australia’s middle batsman Peter Handscomb recalls how former India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane helped him fight spin bowling in the subcontinent.
During the 2016 IPL, Handscomb shared the dressing room with Rahane. The two had a chat where the Indian talked about how to use the feet and wrists to open the leg side while playing spinners.
“He played these shots with his back foot through midwicket, which I thought was ridiculous,” Handscomb told the Sydney Morning Herald.
“I was like, wow, I need someone to teach me that. So we talked about getting his front leg out of the way and being able to manipulate the ball from there.
“That helps your back foot become a scoring zone, and then when they throw too high, hopefully you can score with the front foot too. Then you just find all their good balls a way to defend.”
After scoring an unbeaten 72 off 142 balls in the first innings of the second Test at Delhi, Handscomb, like many of his teammates, stepped out for a duck while attempting a sweep shot in the second essay.
“India personally outplayed me in that situation. They gave me my scoring hole, but without the reward, so it would just be a single, but they tricked me into hitting the ball there.”
“And I fell for that and tried to manipulate the ball there when if that had been my third ball of the first innings I would have just tried to defend because I was still trying to understand the pitch and what was going on.
“For me it’s just about being stronger and starting over. I probably walked out thinking, ‘I’m still at 72, not out, I can just pick up where I left off’, and you can’t think.”
Handscomb, who has been to India about eight times, including when he was an academy student, believes tours are important for getting to grips with conditions on the subcontinent.
“I had sessions where no matter what the bowler was bowling, I had to hit every ball on the leg side, and the next day every ball had to go on the offside, and every ball had to be played off the back. foot, or any ball of the front foot,” he says.
“It was learning what I could and couldn’t do in subcontinent tours with no repercussions. I get to try all this. It’s just so different from home where bounce is key for spin. So tours are crucial.”
Despite conceding the Broder Gavskar Trophy after losing the first two Tests, Handscomb said the Australian camp is positive.
“The feeling around the group is one of trust in each other’s games, which is very hard to come by. We will definitely take the positives out of Delhi.
“We still had a lead in the first innings, we had done well there, we had started well in the second innings and then it all went really fast and we didn’t stop it at any point.
“The challenge is that if there’s a point where we’ve lost two or three quick ones, we can just stop the power for a second and let us all step back, take a breather and then get on with the game, and hopefully stop the flow of wickets that way.”
A good spin bowler, Handscomb was always lining up to be part of the India tour, but the batsman wants to be “on every Australian tour from now on”.
“But I also understand that I came into this tour because I was a good spin player, and there are batters who have done better in English conditions who could come on.
“Those are the discussions we have, we are all open and honest about it. However, I still want to be a part of it and I will do everything I can to stay in,” he added.
