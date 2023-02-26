Islanders lose to Kings; Durandeau impresses, while Bailey resumes skating





Last night, a riveting two-game win streak for the New York Islanders came to an end as they couldn’t even get 20 shots at home against a team that played its reserve goaltender on the back half of a back-to-back. Now they head out for a tough two-game swing in Winnipeg Sunday afternoon and Minnesota Tuesday night. With many, many apologies to the Moon representing the interests of our most loyal readers, what follows are links to outside coverage of the New York Islanders hockey club and the National Hockey League in which they play. Islanders News Against a supposedly tired team and the now poor Jonathan Quick, the Islanders still managed only 18 shots, and Matt Martin had five. [LHH]

I mean, well, the comeback fell short, but hey, at least they extended their recent streak of success in the third period. [Isles]

The loss confirms once again that the islands are missing pieces. [Newsday]

One of them, of course, is Mat Barzal, who really hits the mark. [Newsday]

Brock Nelson now has points in 15 of his last 16 games; his 59 points match his career high. Meanwhile, Matt Martin tied his own career high with 19 points. [NYI Skinny]

On a very special episode of Weird Islanders, Dan and Mike talk to a man who is not only a Weird Islander himself, but also a legacy, hockey show host and now author, Justin Bourne. The discussion includes several other islanders Bourne encountered in the 2007 camp. [LHH]

After three games, Arnaud Durandeau has not lost Lane Lambert’s confidence. Nor Casey Cizikas: [Durandeau] brings a lot of energy. He’s fast, he chases pucks, he comes in on the forecheck. [Athletic]

The Islanders are going to ride Ilya Sorokin in their wild card push, but they still need Semyon Varlamov to be ready when called. [Newsday]

Josh Bailey is still day to day, but he returned to the ice for the optional Friday morning skate. [Isles]

Yesterday in Isles History, the birthday of Islanders legend and one-time Bruin Zdeno Chara who broke the NHL record for games played by a defenseman. [Isles]

After a 5-1 victory over the Baby Sens on Thursday, the Bridgeport Islanders are back in action tonight and will be wearing fisherman’s jerseys. [B-Isles] Give them credit, their structure was very good. We made some mistakes, they made us pay for them. Elsewhere Other NHL scores last night include a win for the Sabers and a loss for the Senators. The Rangers are going down, which I mean, that’s never funny, right? but it increases their drive to get Patrick Kane. I’m sure that will work out. [Post]

Kane was out of practice, but the Hawks swear it was just a maintenance day and his agent insists he hadn’t made up his mind about his future. [NHL] But really: a solution for Kane is expected within 24 hours. [TSN]

Much more impressive than Chara, Craig Anderson is still going strong at age 41, and he set a record high with 53 saves in a win over the Panthers. [NHL]

Brad Marchand, who we were assured is a heroic story because at 32 he finally grew up and learned not to be a d-bag, is fined $5,000 for a dangerous journey and by dangerous journey they literally mean it leg under an opponent. [TSN]

After Craig Berube and a rookie set fire to the team’s efforts and passion with serious #realtalk, Blues GM Doug Armstrong tried to calm the waters. [NHL]

The Penguins GM says Fire Hextall chants are understandable, not like he can say anything else about them. However, he put Kasperi Kapanen on waivers. [Sportsnet]

Presumably Mike Sullivan wants Hextall to take over Jakob Chychrun because the only man who can afford to burn long-term assets on short-term improvements more than a GM is a coach. [Athletic]

Cole Perfetti, a festive product offered at Party City, is out for eight weeks. [NHL]

Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight is included in the NHL-NHLPA player assistance program. [NHL]

