New sports center, polyclinic, library and city park in Toa Payoh ready in 2030





SINGAPORE Singapore is urging its citizens to be more physically active, while access to health and wellness facilities will be improved when the Toa Payoh Integrated Development is completed in 2030. The 12-hectare site will include a regional sports center, an outpatient clinic, a public library and a regional urban park and will be located between Lorong 6 Toa Payoh and the Pan-Island Expressway. The proposed sports facilities include sheltered tennis, futsal and netball courts, swimming pools, indoor sports halls, a gymnasium, fitness studios and a football stadium. There are also plans to house the national training centers for water sports, korfball and table tennis there. A public roadshow held over the weekend at the HDB Hub atrium in Toa Payoh attracted 5,000 people and residents were able to view the design for the upcoming development, a multi-agency collaboration by Sport Singapore, Ministry of Health, National Library Board, National Parks Board and National Care Group Outpatient Clinics (NHGP) and share their feedback. Senior Minister of State for Finance and Transport Chee Hong Tat, Member of Parliament for Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, said on Sunday that he would like to see if there is an opportunity for us to accelerate and complete it sooner, before the 2030 deadline. He added: We want to create better amenities for residents of Bishan and Toa Payoh by developing this project… It is one way we can keep rejuvenating a mature estate to make sure we improve it from time to time. Entrepreneur Tham Tuck Choy, 45, has lived in Toa Payoh for five years and uses the existing swimming complex with his family at least three times a week. He said: Not much has been developed in Toa Payoh for quite some time, so we are looking for something new for the city. Associate Professor Chong Phui-Nah, general manager of NGHP and primary care, said the new location of the Toa Payoh outpatient clinic next to community and sports facilities makes it well placed to meet the needs of residents, from regularly assessing healthy children development towards services for seniors, such as frailty screening and health promotion interventions to promote healthy and active ageing. Education official Yong Eng Kiat, who has lived in Toa Payoh for four decades, said: Places like the polyclinic are far away (from the central part of Toa Payoh) but now it is being integrated, so it’s a bit like Tampines. I am most excited about the sheltered tennis court because it is so hard to find tennis courts in Singapore.

