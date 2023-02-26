Cricket Feud – Newspaper – DAWN.COM





The dispute between the caretaker government of Punjab and the Pakistan Cricket Board over who should pay the security bill for the T20 league matches in Lahore and Rawalpindi could deprive cricket fans in the province of the entertainment that the Pakistan Super League has to offer. The PCB has already threatened to move all scheduled matches to Karachi unless the government withdraws its demand of Rs450m from the board for security arrangements to be made for the matches. The chief minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, has rightly stated that his agent in the province does not have the authority to make such huge expenditures. The cabinet has also voted against spending such a large amount of tax money to provide security for what is a commercial franchise league. The PCB, on the other hand, says it was the government’s duty to take security measures at all costs. It also fears that if it pays the cost of security as demanded by the provincial government, it would set a precedent and Sindh could demand the same for the matches in Karachi. It also says there is no guarantee that the Punjab government would not come up with similar demands during future international bilateral series. Hence the standoff between the two sides, despite back and forth discussions and meetings over the past two days. One is forced to see that it is the government’s argument that stands out, especially at a time when the federation and provinces must save every penny they can to meet the fiscal targets for securing the IMF loan deal. During the past fiscal year, the provincial government had spent Rs2.2bn on security schemes for PSL and other international bilateral series. About a quarter of that amount was spent on the competition alone. That is a huge expense, much of it spent on installing security lights, towers and wires, generators and fuel, transportation of security personnel, etc. Because the PSL is a commercial competition, and PCB makes significant profits from it, it is not more than fair that the latter takes on the security bill, rather than pressuring the government by threatening to move the matches to Karachi. The league is built on the core concept of home and away and the PCB cannot deprive the Pakistani cricket enthusiasts of the home cities of the cricket teams. Published in Dawn, February 26, 2023

