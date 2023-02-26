Men’s Tennis Blanks Union – The College of New Jersey Athletics





Next game: Franklin and Marshall College 3/4/2023 | 2.30 PM IN THE EVENING March 04 (Sat) / 2:30 p.m Franklin and Marshall College History EWING, NJ The TCNJ men’s tennis team traveled to a 9-0 non-conference blanking from visiting Union College at the Rec Center on Saturday. It was a relatively straightforward display of dominance from the Lions (2-0), who dropped just seven games at single lanes 1, 3, 4 and 6. Matthew Micbata racked up a pair of convincing wins at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles, bringing his career tally to 99. He will get his first chance to join the 100-win club when Franklin & Marshall visit next Saturday. Michibata and Maitland-Carter started the afternoon with an 8-3 win in the top double track, followed closely by Eagle of the Earth And Nick Matkiwsky with an 8-2 victory over No. 2. In one of the few exciting matches of the day, Jacob Quijano And Albert Thomas triumphed by an 8-6 count over Austin Gregory and Bailey McAtee at No. 3. Maitland-Carter’s 6-0, 6-0 double bagel at No. 3 singles was quickly followed by a 6-1, 6-1 racquet loss to Michibata at No. 1, officially clinching the team victory. However, the Lions were on the hunt for a sweep and found just that. Thomas rolled to a 6-2, 6-1 victory over No. 4 singles, but Adrian Tsui gave up the first set at number 2. He promptly staged a comeback, taking the second frame, 6-3, and holding off Ben Jacobs, 10-6, in the super tiebreak. Dirk Jordan scored a 6-3, 6-3 victory over No. 5 singles and Brett Schuster dispatched his opponent at number 6 by a lopsided 6-0, 6-2 score. The Lions will face F&M (Saturday) and RIT (Sunday) in Ewing next weekend.

