5 star plans another Michigan football visit, hockey saves a point and more





In our latest roundup of Michigan Wolverines news, we cover Michigan football recruiting, hockey recaps against Notre Dame, and more. Not much has happened this week for Michigan football on the recruiting trail as the dead period is still in effect. The Michigan Wolverines made the cutlist this week for a number of prospects, including Providence Day’s Jordan Shipp. He is a three-star wide receiver and teammate of five-star QB target Jadyn Davis. Michigan football also made the top four three-star cornerback on Friday Kenny Woseley. The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder is ranked #381 in the class of 2024. Penn State appears to be the favorite and has a 93 percent chance of making it to the Nittany Lions. He will announce his decision on March 3. However, there is some really promising news for Michigan football on the recruiting path and that is the fact that five star safety K. J. Bolden in the class of 2024 says he wants to pay another visit to the Michigan Wolverines according to The Wolverine’s EJ Holland. Bolden hails from Buford, Georgia, where Michigan football just secured a 2025 commitment from linebacker Mantrez Walker. However, Bolden is going to be an extremely difficult draw for the Wolverines. Georgia is currently the favorite and there are some heavy hitters in the mix. However, another visit to campus bodes well and if Michigan football then brings him back for an official visit in the summer, you never know. Steve Clinkscale has been a star on the Michigan football recruiting trail this cycle and he is also the lead recruiter here. Michigan Wolverines tie in hockey with Notre Dame After going eight straight games without a loss, the Michigan hockey team has now gone three straight games without a win as the Wolverines tied Notre Dame 3-3 on Friday night at Yost Arena in a battle between top-20 teams . An Adam Fantilli goal in the third period allowed the fourth-ranked Michigan Wolverines to salvage a 3-3 tie, enough to clinch home field advantage for next week’s Big Ten quarterfinals. TJ Huges and Gavin Brindley scored the other Michigan hockey goals in the tie. Erik Portillo made 26 saves and allowed three goals. Michigan and Notre Dame face off again on the Big Ten Network this Saturday night at 8 PM EST. Michigan Wolverines on the diamond The Michigan baseball team was scheduled to play on Friday, but the three-game series against Cal-State Fullerton kicks off Saturday night at 6 PM PST. Michigan started 2-2 opening weekend under new head coach Tracy Smith and the Wolverines will face the Titans in a three-game set. The two teams meet on Sunday at 1PM PST and also on Monday at 5:30PM PST. All games are on ESPN+. In softball, the Michigan Wolverines participate in the Stanford Invite and registered two losses on Friday. Boise State defeated Michigan 4-2. The Wolverines also lost 3-0 to Nevada.

