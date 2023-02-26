Cricket great Ian Healy urges Pat Cummins to give up captaincy and focus on his bowling

Australian cricketing great Ian Healy believes Pat Cummins should consider giving up the captain’s armband to focus on his bowling to avoid the risk of burning himself out.

The 29-year-old replaced Tim Paine as Test skipper in November 2021 and was appointed ODI captain last year after Aaron Finch stepped down.

With the Victorian running out of time for his T20 career, Cummins leads the list of candidates to replace him at the helm in the shortest form of the game.

But Healy warned captaining Australia is a burden that could limit Cummins’ effectiveness as a bowler.

“I don’t want him to carry the burden of so much captaincy for too long. I want him to finish it [as just a bowler],’ said the former wicketkeeper SENQ’s Pat and Heal on Friday.

“The captain causes a burnout and four to five years is a long time as a captain.

‘He’s done a few years [as Test captain] already, now he adds [short-form captaincy] to his thought processes at a time when he is dealing with some sort of family illness at home.

“So yes, I would like to see him finish his career as a fast bowler and someone else with the captain’s armband.”

Cummins is currently the world’s No. 1 bowler in Test cricket according to the International Cricket Council rankings and averages a remarkable 21.50 with the ball in Test cricket.

The New South Wales star got off to a perfect start to his tenure as Test captain,Leading Australia to a 4–0 thump of England in the Ashes to finish as the top wicket-taker in the series.

He repeated the feat when Australia took Pakistan’s first test series victory in 24 years last March before taking his team towill raid the West Indies and South Africa earlier this summer.

Australia arrived in India as the world number 1, but their hopes of winning a first series in the country in 19 years were dashed within six days of cricket.

The tourists were thrashed by an innings and 132 runs at Nagpur and lost by six wickets at Delhi after another disastrous collapse.

Speaking on the same radio show earlier this week, former Australian skipper Allan Border suggested that Cummins was going through his first real test of his captaincy.

Cummins bowled just 13 overs in the first innings of the second Test as India recovered from 4-87 at lunch and7-139 in the second session to 262 all-out after thatAxar Patel and Ravi Ashwin put together a crucial 114-run eighth wicket partnership.

Even more surprising was that he did not bowl at all during India’s second dig, despite being Australia’s only pace bowler along with three spinners.

“I just thought this was Pat’s first real test as captain, the rest went smoothly,” said Border.

‘You go to the subcontinent and suddenly you are tested in all kinds of areas. He’s worried about a lot of different things, he forgot himself bowling I think.

“That’s what can happen in those situations where your first fast bowler is your captain.”

The Aussie skipper will remain in Sydney and miss the third Test against India to be with his critically ill mother.

Cummins flew home to Australia on Sunday night to be with his family and Steve Smith will captain for the third test, which begins in Indore on March 1.

Healy suggested that Travis Head could be a good replacement for Cummins as test captain

And Healy warned that apart from Smith and Travis Head, who is four years younger than the former, Australia had no ready captains to replace Cummins.

“I think Travis Head is very capable. He has managed South Australia since he was 21 years old, he is quite capable and has a lot of experience,” explains Healy.

“He is the main thing that stands out to me.

“People like Glenn Maxwell might be able to do parts of it [in the short form]but as for any longer term captains other than Travis Head, I can’t think [of any].’