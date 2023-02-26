Men’s ice hockey blanks No. 5 Norwich in NEHC semi-final, 4-0





Babson clinch berth in second consecutive Conference Championship Game NORTH FIELD, Vt.— Senior goalkeeper Nolan Hildebrand (Penticton, BC) stopped all 34 shots he faced for his third career shutout and four different players scored goals as third-seeded Babson College defeated second-seeded and fifth-seeded Norwich University 4-0 in a New England Hockey Conference (NEHC) men’s ice hockey semifinal game at Kreitzberg Arena. With the win, Babson won his third game in a row to improve to 17-8-2 overall and move on to the NEHC Championship game for the second season in a row. Norwich drops to 19-6-2 overall and will have to wait to see if it gets a possible NCAA Tournament big berth. The Beavers conceded goals from junior Thomas Kramer (Bridgewater, Massachusetts), freshman Egan Schmitt (Schuylerville, NY) and Will Netherlands (Charlotte, NC) and sophomore Wyatt George (Mount Lebanon, Pa.) in the win. First years Ryan Murphy (Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan) and Brendan Kennedy (Georgetown, Ontario), seniors James Perullo (Revere, Mass.) and Andrew Holland (Winchester, Massachusetts), and graduate student Max Torrez (Framingham, Massachusetts) all recorded assists for the Beavers. Senior Drennen Atherton (Winter Haven, Fla.) made 31 saves in goal in the setback for the Cadets. Kramer scored the first goal of the game at 13:44 of the first period when he took a pass into Murphy’s slot behind the net and ripped the shot past Atherton just inside the right post. That was the lone goal of the first period, as Babson had a 13-9 lead. The Beavers doubled their lead at 11:52 of the second period after Perullo intercepted a clear try past the backboard near the left circle and fired a shot on target. Atherton saved, but Schmitt pounced on the rebound down the left endline and shot over Drennen for a 2-0 lead. Each team killed their only penalty of the night later in the period to move into the third frame with Babson leading 2–0. Norwich had a 14-7 shot advantage in the third period, but Will Holland punched the cadets at 7:25 when he squeezed in at the blue line on the right to intercept an attempted cleanup and a wrist shot from the right broke circle that crept over Drennen’s shoulder. Norwich drew Atherton for an extra skater with over three minutes remaining, but George added an empty goal on a shot from his own defensive zone with 2:46 to play to seal the win. Groen-Wit finished with a 35-34 margin in shots on target, but Hildebrand was up to the task to record his second shutout of the season. The Beavers travel to top-seeded and second-seeded Hobart for the NEHC Championship game next Saturday, March 4 at 7pm. The Statesmen won their semi-final against fifth-seeded Skidmore 1-0 on Saturday. GAME NOTES

• The Beavers are 28-47-8 all-time against Norwich in a streak dating back to the 1975-76 campaign.

• Babson and Norwich have met 16 times in the play-offs since 1984, with each team winning eight times. The Beavers have knocked out the Cadets two years in a row and five of their last seven post-season meetings.

• The Greens and Whites enter the Conference Championship game for the second year in a row and the 10th time in 16 seasons since 2007.

• The Beavers are 15-2-1 in scoring the first goal this season and 17-2-1 in scoring three or more goals.

• Hildebrand has conceded two goals or fewer in 14 consecutive games this season, 17 of his last 18 and 20 of his 22 starts.

