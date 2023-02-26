Bears Sweep Saturday double billing





Next game: Connecticut 26-02-2023 | 1:05 PM Cal Live Stream-2 February 26 (Sun) / 1:05 PM Connecticut BERKELEY The California baseball team won both halves of Saturday’s split doubleheader at Stu Gordon Stadium, winning the opener 4-2 against UConn before beating Cal Poly 7-3 in the nightcap. The win over the Mustangs saw the Bears improve to 6-1, their best start since the 2011 season. Match 1 against UCONN Through the first three innings, UConn (3-3) and Cal traded outs. Paulshawn Pasqualotto took the ball for the Bears and threw two strong innings, spreading a single and a walk, while striking out three. Huskies’ starter Jack Sullivan (1-1) tied Pasqualotto early and held the Bears to two hits in three innings. In the bottom of the fourth, Cal struck first. Tucker spark plug ran to start the rally, he advanced to third base on the one-out single down the right field line Quay Kretzschmar . Kretzschmar stole second base and put two runners in scoring position for freshman Cad Campbell who missed a three-run home run when the ball was fouled. Two pitches later, Campbell collected his first collegiate hit with a single into shallow center field that scored both Kretzschmar and Bougie. The Bears then doubled off the Huskies in the bottom of the fifth Rodney Green Jr. hit a two-run blast into center field for his second home run of the season and eighth of his career. Connor Sullivan (1-0), who entered the game in the top of the third, got a shutdown inning in the fourth and fifth inning before giving up two runs on four hits in the sixth. A ground ball short and a double to right-center scored the Huskies’ two runs, Sullivan ended the threat by getting a punchout for his third and final strikeout. A trio of Bear illuminators, Daniel Colwell , Joe Williams And Chris Stamos combined to pitch three scoreless innings. Stamos was credited with the save, coming in to get the last out in the top of the ninth, it was his first of the year. Game 2 against Cal Poly

Tucker spark plug (1-0) got the start for the Bears in game two and dominated the Mustangs. In his second start of the season, he needed only 90 pitches to seven while scattering three hits and one walk. He also struckout six batters. The six strikeouts and seven shutout innings are all career-best for the sophomore. In the second, Peyton Schulze led off the inning with a stand-up double to center left. A batter later, Jack Johnson sat on a breaking ball and hit it over the left field wall for his first career home run. The third inning saw Lucas Bove rob the Mustangs of a potential three-run home run. Bove tracked the ball to deep left center and climbed the wall for the catch to prevent the Mustangs from taking the lead. Cal scored three runs in the fifth and two in the sixth to break it open. A three-run home run by Carson Crawford did the damage in the fifth, knocking Cal Poly’s starter Ryan Baum (1-1) out of the game. Cal Poly scored two in the eighth on a two-run home run by Ryan Stafford. The Mustangs scored their final run of the evening on a solo home run in the ninth by left fielder Collin Villegas. NEXT ONE The Bears look to make it five in a row and finish the Cal Baseball Classic undefeated when they close out the three-day tournament against UConn in the Finals tomorrow at 1:05 PM. Live stats and video will be available on CalBears.com. STAY INFORMED For coverage of Cal baseball, follow the Bears on Twitter (@CalBaseball), Instagram (@CalBaseball), and Facebook (/CalBaseball/). -CalBears.com-

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://calbears.com/news/2023/2/25/baseball-bears-sweep-saturday-twin-billing.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos