Sports
Cricket: Black Caps batsmen fight back in Second Test against England
Devon Conway and Tom Latham put up a good opening position. Photo / fotosport.nz
England 435-8 Dec
New Zealand 209 & 202-3
Day three – stumps
One of Black Caps best days of the series left them still needing a little miracle. Fortunately for the hosts, a player poised to become their leading point scorer will lead that quest.
New Zealand’s top spot eventually saw some struggle – and, more importantly, some runs – to give their side an outside chance at a famous victory over England.
When skipper Ben Stokes opted to force the follow-up this morning, the tourists had a 226 point lead in the game to accompany their 1-0 lead in the series.
When Kane Williamson left the field to end day three after sneaking within three of Ross Taylor’s record 7683 test runs, that deficit had been cut to 24.
Tom Latham and Devon Conway put up 149 for the first wicket – by far the Black Caps’ biggest stand of the series – before Williamson and Henry Nicholls overcame a short stumbling block to reach stumps safely at 202-3.
Seemingly poised for their first Test series defeat at home since 2017, New Zealand now have a much happier history in their sights, if they cross their fingers and squint a bit.
Only three teams have won a test after having to follow. It happens once in a century – England accomplished the feat in 1894 and 1981, before India made Australia famous in 2001.
Such dashing dreams will soon be shattered if the vulnerability of the Black Caps batsmen returns earlier this series. England could well rip through the home side and chase down a meager target.
But there was no question of fragility this afternoon. Just the opposite.
Latham and Conway in particular were in determined form and safely completed the new-ball period that had caused so much consternation in both Tests.
They were eminently capable of such innings; Latham became the seventh New Zealander to record 5000 Test runs, while Conway took his average to 51.6 in 14 games.
But the gap between the Black Caps’ ability and results has been huge as of late, raising the worrying possibility of a second thump to close out this showpiece streak.
Instead, the beleaguered top order mixed ent with sensible shots, exerting an all-too-rare level of pressure on England and instilling a glimmer of hope.
Despite Tim Southee’s best efforts, little had happened that morning. The skipper resumed alongside Tom Blundell at 138-7, trailing 297, trying to dodge the ensuing miraculous blow for blow.
Southee needed 39 balls to retrieve his sixth Test 50 with a booming six on the ground from Jack Leach, one of three in the over. The spinner soon spilled a boundary catch to give Southee a life, but that only lasted one ball, as his next botched shot presented another simple chance.
His wicket left New Zealand needing a further 35 runs, and the odds of that further diminished when Blundell left two overs later. Henry was next as the hosts lost their last three eight-run wickets and England opted to send their opposition back.
That was the first time the Black Caps had been asked to follow up since 2018 and only the second time since England made the request at the same venue in 2013.
Latham and Conway started 226 runs behind and the first mission – surviving to lunch – was accomplished easily enough, despite James Anderson and Ollie Robinson both getting good swing and form with the new ball.
Considering they had lost at least three wickets before reaching the scoreline in their three previous innings, the hosts would have enjoyed their lunch at 40-0. And the positive vibes grew as Conway kickstarted the middle session with some great drives from Stuart Broad.
The openers soon survived their first real scares, each with a teasing Anderson delivery, but with hands soft enough to miss the opportunity.
A 100-run partnership was achieved for the first time in these two Tests before Latham and Conway both raised their bats. En route to 128-0 at tea, it was the first session in which New Zealand had taken this run without losing a wicket.
But the good times eventually came to an end. The deficit was cut to 77 as Conway fell, coming forward to defend Leach but only managing a fat inside rim that jumped from his pad to the short leg.
Latham went three overs later, one of the Black Caps best spin players missing a sweep from part-timer Joe Root. When Will Young was tricked by a textbook from Leach – the extra batsman for this match with a total of 10 runs – the home side had lost 3-18.
That left the focus on two men, if not desperate for runs, then at least a strong desire to rack up a few. Williamson and Nicholls did not disappoint, although they and their team will need many more tomorrow.
