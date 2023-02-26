The “Akron Holy War” series ended

The high school football rivalry between Archbishop Hoban and St. Vincent-St. Mary has retired, STVM athletic director Kyle Sasala told the Beacon Journal in a text message Saturday morning.

St Vincent-St. Mary made the decision. Sasala said STVM notified Hoban Friday afternoon.

It means Hoban and STVM will not face each other in football during the 2023 regular season, rendering one of Akron’s biggest sports rivalries inactive for the first time since 1995.

It is still possible for the teams to meet in the Ohio High School Athletic Association playoffs, if they both remain in Division II and the Region 5 bracket takes a specific shape.

However, the annual competition known as the Akron Holy War will no longer be scheduled by Hoban and STVM.

“We want to play football against St. Vincent-St. Mary, and to me it’s just a bit of a sad day for everyone who’s been involved in ‘the holy war,'” Hoban coach Tim Tyrrell said by phone. “It’s a sad day for Akron’s fans. They go to those games. To me it’s just a sad thing.”

“It’s just bad for the kids and the community on both sides,” Hoban AD Matt Bing said by phone. “This was a long-standing thing that those kids had to do.”

Phone calls to Sasala and STVM coach Terry Cistone were not immediately answered.

In October, the Hoban leadership was adamant that it wanted to keep the series whose winner claims the Shillelagh Trophy. STVM decision-makers were non-committal.

Conversations have followed since then. Each team had an opening in the 2023 schedule in Week 3, but to no avail.

STVM has secured a Week 3 opponent: Huber Heights Wayne, Sasala said in a text. Hoban has yet to find a Week 3 opponent, Tyrrell and Bing said.

The series’ demise was finalized this week despite Hoban and STVM players hoping it would survive.

Hoban has won 11 games in the past, including three playoff games.

The streak began in 2015, Tyrrell’s third season with Hoban. Under Tyrrell, the Knights have become a powerhouse, advancing to seven state championships and winning five, two in Division III (2015-16) and three in Division II (2017-18, 2020).

What happened the last time the game ‘Akron Holy War’ was played?

Last season, Hoban defeated STVM 28-14 on October 7 at John Cistone Field at Green Street Stadium and 47-7 in a Division II Regional Semifinal on November 11 at the University of Akron’s InfoCision Stadium.

The second loss cut the Irish to 8–4 and ended their first season with Terry Cistone as head coach at his alma mater. Other recent changes at STVM include Leo Hyland becoming school president in 2021 and Sasala the AD last summer.

Hoban finished the 2022 season with a 14-2 record and a 28-21 loss to Toledo Central Catholic in the Division II title game on December 1 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Before Hoban’s dominance, STVM had an eight-game winning streak (2007-2014) in the series and won two Division III state titles (2012-13).

Hoban went on a nine game winning streak against STVM from 1998–2006 after they broke up in 1996 and 1997.

It’s not the first time the series has been inactive. The programs did not meet from 1978-1995.

Terry Cistone was a junior on the 1977 STVM team. His legendary father, John, was the coach of the Irish when the series first shut down.

St. Vincent and St. Mary merged in 1972. From 1972-77, STVM went 5-1 against Hoban.

Before the STVM merger, St. Vincent went 7-6 against Hoban in 1959-71. Hoban defeated St. Mary in 1958 and 1959.

For the past two decades, the Hoban-STVM game has drawn large crowds to the Rubber Bowl in Akron and later InfoCision Stadium. COVID-19 restrictions forced the past three regular season games away from UA.

Fans were packed at STVM’s Green Street Stadium last October. The following month, UA officials announced that a crowd of 3,711 had attended the Hoban-STVM playoff game on a rainy night at InfoCision Stadium.

It may have been the last Hoban-STVM football clash for a while.

