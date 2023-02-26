No. 8 Ohio State swept by No. 1 Minnesota, set course for Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals

The second period was not the Buckeyes’ friend this weekend, as consecutive offensive blasts in mid-frame No. 1 Minnesota led to a win over No. 8 Ohio State in the final weekend of the regular season.

Penalties plagued the Buckeyes (18-13-2, 11-11-2 Big Ten) Friday night as the Golden Gophers (25-8-1, 19-5-1 Big Ten) scored all four goals three on the power play in the second period to get the 4-0 shutout of Ohio State.

On Saturday, Minnesota scored five unanswered as the Buckeyes failed to hold an early two-goal lead in a 5-2 loss.

Friday

The Golden Gophers had numerous chances to get on the board early, outrun the Buckeyes 14-9 and get three power plays via Ohio State penalties in the first frame. However, the Buckeyes’ penalty kill unit closed the door.

One of the Buckeye penalties was called on second-year goaltender Jakub Dobe for delaying the game after his goal post was driven out for the fourth time in the first period. The ice crew went out during intermission and made adjustments.

The first half of the second period would remain scoreless before junior defenseman and team captain Brock Faber drew first blood for Minnesota at 12:01 to make it 1–0.

Ohio State sanctioning issues would continue to plague the team. Consecutive penalty kicks by first-year defenseman Tyler Duke and sophomore forward Cam Thiesing with about four minutes remaining gave the Golden Gophers a brief five-on-three chance that junior defenseman Mike Koster cashed in to make it 2-0.

On the second goal, head coach Steve Rohlik was awarded a technical penalty to give Minnesota another five-on-three, allowing Golden Gophers freshman forward Jimmy Snuggerud to deposit another to build the lead to 3–0.

With the remainder of the five-on-four advantage, Koster scored his second goal with 1:44 left in the period to cap off the Golden Gophers offensive offense, scoring three goals in a 2:02 window.

Unlike the Buckeyes, who conceded a total of seven penalties, Minnesota committed only three that night.

In a battle between Mike Richter Award semifinalists, senior goaltender Justen Close won this game against Dobe, securing his sixth shutout of the campaign.

Shots would finish 38-23 in favor of the Golden Gophers.

Saturday

The tables were turned early on, as Minnesota faced penalties in the first period. A trio of penalties called with 3:53 remaining, including two five-minute majors on Snuggerud and sophomore forward Matthew Knies, gave Ohio State sessions of four-on-three and five-on-three hockey for the remainder of the period.

Sophomore defenseman Cole McWard would cash in with 3.2 seconds left in the opening frame to give the Buckeyes a 1–0 lead.

Just over a minute into the second period, sophomore defenseman Mason Lohrei would capitalize on the remaining five-on-three advantage to make it 2-0 to Ohio State on his third goal of the campaign.

However, the Golden Gophers’ powerful attack did not dissuade. In 13 seconds, Minnesota scored twice to tie the game at 11:43, courtesy of Knies and sophomore forward Aaron Huglen.

Minnesota’s barrage wasn’t over yet, as freshman forward Logan Cooley scored a goal with 33 seconds left in the second period to give the Golden Gophers their first lead of the night at 3–2.

Minnesota surged on in the final period, scoring two more runs through seniors forward Bryce Brodzinski and defenseman Ryan Johnson to clinch victory on their final day.

Minnesota defeated the Buckeyes again 33-30. Both goalkeepers saved 28 attempts to end a tough weekend for Dobe in which he conceded nine goals.

Ohio State’s special teams bounced back despite the loss, scoring two power play goals and killing all five Golden Gopher opportunities.

The Buckeyes await the results of the remaining Big Ten games to determine their opponent in a best-of-three Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal series at the Schottenstein Center next weekend beginning Friday.