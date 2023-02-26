



Austin, Texas No. 2 Women’s Swimming and Diving won the 2023 Big 12 Conference Championship at the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center on Saturday. Texas won 20 of 21 events to win its 11th straight conference title, all since the arrival of the head coach Carol Kapitani . The evening final session started with Jane Boyle she won on the platform and scored a season-high 363.10 points to earn her first career Big 12 Conference title. For the second consecutive night, Olivia Bray opened the finals session with a meet record, swimming back the 200 in a personal best of 1:50.09 to win her second consecutive championship in the event, breaking the goal she set last year by a second. Time enhanced her status as the number two performer in the event in program history and is the country’s second-fastest swim this season. Next one, Kelly pass followed a third individual gold medal performance of the week and a second consecutive conference crown in the 100 free, winning with a time of 47.68. Eric Sullivan repeated as the conference champion in the 1650 free, winning with a time of 15:49.16, the third-best swim in the NCAA this season. Lydia Jacoby added a second Big 12 title of the week with a win in the 200 breast, setting a new national age group record (17-18) with a time of 2:04.32. It was her second NAGR of the game, after breaking her own record in the 100 chest on Friday. Jacoby’s 200 time is the third fastest in the country this year. Emma Sticklen closed out the individual events with a win in the 200 flies, hitting the wall in 1:52.11 to win the event for the second straight year. Pash’s quartet, Bray, Tall woman And Kyla Leibel finished off the competition with a record-breaking performance in the 400 free relay, combined for a time of 3:11.29 for the win. TEAM STANDINGS 1.TEXAS 1.105 2. Iowa State 564.5

3. TCU 555.5

4. West Virginia 540

5.Kansas 515 HIGHLIGHTS Texas won 20 of 21 events at the meeting.

The Longhorns went 1-2-3 on the platform. Jane Boyle won it with 363.10 points, followed by second place Jordan Skiken (322.35) with Sarah Carruthers (308.25) takes third.

won it with 363.10 points, followed by second place (322.35) with (308.25) takes third. Olivia Bray won the 200 back with a meet-record time of 1:50.09 and Meghan DiMarile was sixth in the consolation final in 2:03.38.

won the 200 back with a meet-record time of 1:50.09 and Meghan DiMarile was sixth in the consolation final in 2:03.38. UT had five of the top six times in the 100 free, so Kelly pass took the win in 47.68, followed by second place Tall woman (48.47) and third place Kyla Leibel (48.79). Bridget Semenuk was fourth (48.89) and Grace Cooper came sixth (49.68).

took the win in 47.68, followed by second place (48.47) and third place (48.79). was fourth (48.89) and came sixth (49.68). Texas had the top three times in the 200 chest. Lydia Jacoby won in 2:05.32, while Anna Elendt finished in a good second place in 2:05.50 and Channing Hanley took bronze in 2:09.32. Hanley’s time improved her to the number six spot on UT’s all-time artists list. Lindsey Hosch placed fifth in the event in 2:13.60.

won in 2:05.32, while finished in a good second place in 2:05.50 and took bronze in 2:09.32. Hanley’s time improved her to the number six spot on UT’s all-time artists list. placed fifth in the event in 2:13.60. The Longhorns finished 1-2 in the 200 deficit Emma Sticklens victory (1:52.11) and Dakota Lutheran second place (1:52.71). 2023 Big 12 Championship Meet Individual Awards Women’s Swimmer of the Encounter: Kelly pass

Women’s diver of the Meet: Hailey Hernandez

Women’s Swimming Newcomer to the Meet: Lydia Jacoby

Women’s Diving Newcomer to the Meet: Sarah Carruthers 2023 Big 12 Championship Meet Records 800 free relays: Kelly pass , Kyla Leibel , Olivia Bray , Eric Sullivan 6:56.49

100 flies: Olivia Bray 50.07

100 chest: Lydia Jacoby 57.29

200 back: Olivia Bray 1:50.09

400 free relays: Kelly pass , Olivia Bray , Tall woman , Kyla Leibel 3:11.29 2023 Big 12 Championship event winners 200 individual medley relay: Olivia Bray , Anna Elendt , Emma Sticklen , Grace Cooper 1:34.21

800 free relays: Kelly pass , Kyla Leibel , Olivia Bray , Eric Sullivan 6:56.49

1 meter: Hailey Hernandez 367.70

500 free: Eric Sullivan 4:36.71

200IM: Kelly pass 1:53.94

50 free: Grace Cooper 22.29

400 individual medley relay: Olivia Bray , Anna Elendt , Emma Sticklen , Kelly pass 3:26.42

100 flies: Olivia Bray 50.07

100 flies: Kelly pass 4:05.55

200 free: Kyla Leibel 1:45.80

100 chest: Lydia Jacoby 57.29

3 meters: Bridget O’Neil 398.55

800 free relays: Kelly pass , Emma Sticklen , Grace Cooper , Tall woman 1:28.30

Platform: Jane Boyle 363.10

200 back: Olivia Bray 1:50.09

100 free: Kelly pass 47.68

1650 free: Eric Sullivan 15:49.16

200 chest: Lydia Jacobi 2:04.32

200 flies: Emma Sticklen 1:52.11

400 free relays: Kelly pass , Olivia Bray , Tall woman , Kyla Leibel 3:11.29

