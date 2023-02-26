The Montserrat cricket team falls to Antigua and loses several players to injuries

The Montserrat cricket team reunites for the third and final day of the game against Antigua & Barbuda in St. Kitts.”>

The Montserrat cricket team suffered a 222-run loss to Antigua & Barbuda at Warner Park in St. Kitts on Saturday during the Leeward Islands Tournament. It was literally an embarrassing defeat for Montserrat, who were forced to give in at 151 for 7 as the last three batsmen were injured or ill.

Montserrat, who secured a thrilling 45-point victory in Nevis, must now scramble to put together a healthy line-up for Monday’s final against St. Kitts at Warner Park.

Montserrat’s injury report after Saturday’s loss was relentless. Three players captain Zawandi White (knee), fast bowler Damion Williams (ankle) and batter Kasjuan Sullivan (torn hamstring) will miss the rest of the tournament. Meanwhile, all-rounders Shernyl Burns and Deno Baker are recovering from the flu.

Montserrat came into the game with high hopes after winning in Nevis. However, facing an experienced and talented Antigua team on just one day of rest eventually took its toll.

Montserrat won the coin toss and took to the field. The Emerald Boys bowled out Antigua for 214 behind four wickets from Burns, three from Jemol Williams and two from Damion Williams. At one point, Antigua was 133 for 7.

We had Antigua hot on our heels, says Montserrat coach Parmanand Jailall. We dropped some catches. We had about seven chances. I believe if we had taken those catches we could have thrown them away for about £120.

Former West Indies player Hayden Walsh Jr., a leg spinner batting eighth in the line-up, hit 70 runs in 74 balls to push Antigua past 200.

Montserrat then struggled at the crease, but managed to score 154, thanks to a 26-run partnership for the last wicket between Baker and Damion Williams.

With a healthy 60-run lead, Antigua turned the screw in the second innings, posting 319 for 7 declared. Three hitters Tyrone Williams Jr., Essan Warner and Karima Gore scored half-centuries. It became a battle of attrition for Montserrat as injuries piled up. Baker was unable to play in the second innings, Damion Williams bowled only three overs in the second innings and was unable to bat, and Sullivan retired injured after six runs.

If it wasn’t for the injuries and illness, I think we would have kept batting a lot longer,” said Jailall. “I am still proud of these guys.

With Montserrat needing 380 to win on the final day, it was clear that a win was out of the question and a draw was more likely. After Montserrat started 36 for 3, Shawn Tuitt took it to the Antigua bowlers and scored 69 runs off 83 balls, including 7 fours and 3 sixes. He shared a 90-run partnership with Stevel Rodney. But Tuitt lost his wicket shortly after lunch and three wickets followed. Nehemiah Younge’s dismissal secured Antigua’s victory. Rodney was left at 46.

Photo source: Leewards Cricket

Stevel Rodney trailed after 46 battle points in 128 minutes.

“When Nehemiah came to bat, he told me he was last [batsman] left,” says Rodney, who was batting for 128 minutes. “I just wanted to fight as hard as I can knowing those guys were injured. I really hoped I could pop the rest of the day.

Rodney was bowled by Walsh Jr. in the first innings, but held his own against the veteran spinner in the second. There are some nerves against a good bowler, says Rodney, who changed his batting stance in the second innings. I hit more in the middle position. I could also see when his googly is coming.

Jailall, Montserrat’s first-year coach, admitted that the brief five-week preparation for the tournament probably caught up with his squad, particularly in terms of injuries but also in terms of the mental aspect of the game. Also, Antigua’s cricket system is structured and disciplined. At least four players in the line-up have fathers who also played for Antigua.

“I still admire the fighting in our boys,” said Jailall, an officer with the Royal Montserrat Police Service. “We took Antigua to Day 3. Antigua’s last game against Anguilla ended in two days.”

Now, with three players out and two more with the flu, Jailall has the tough job of fielding a competitive team against a talented St. Kitts side. As a former Montserrat player, he says he is ready when needed.

“If I have to take the field as a player-coach, I will,” he says.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE MATCH SCORECARD