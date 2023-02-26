Phil Steele not sold on Ducks in predicted AP top 10





We are still on the cusp of college football season where rankings are king and predictions are given more time than almost anything else in the game. The latest prediction to come true, however, is one we’ve been waiting for for the past few months. It’s Phil Steele’s predictions for the pre-season top 10. If you don’t know Phil Steele, he is one of the most respected college football analysts in the world, and he has one of the most popular college football magazines hitting the shelves every year. We still have a few months before that happens, but until then, Steele has given us an early insight into his pre-season AP top 10 predictionin college football for 2023. Buy Ducks tickets And before you just sneeze at another prediction from another national writer, remember that Steele has been really good at predicting what these rankings will look like. In fact, he’s gotten the top 10 right in eight of those years for the past 14 years. It’s safe to say that this Steele top 10 looks pretty much like the preseason AP Top 10 we’ll see sometime in August. Unfortunately for the Oregon Ducks, that may not be good news. Steele doesn’t have the Ducks in his predicted top 10, despite them having one of the most talented rosters in the country, and despite ESPN ranking them high in their “Way Too Early Power Rankings.” Ironically, Oregon is one of the few picks Steele got wrong a year ago when he predicted the Ducks would be number 10 in the AP poll, but they came in at number 11. So would he reverse that mistake this year? Oregon fans can only hope. Here are the teams that finished in the top 10 for the Ducks.

