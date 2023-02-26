Goa man forced to apologize, sings ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ for supporting Pakistan cricket team





A hotel owner from Calangute in Goa was reportedly forced to publicly apologize and chant the ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’ slogan after being accused of showing support for the Pakistan cricket team. The incident came after a video of the shop owner surfaced on social media saying he was supporting the Pakistan cricket team in a match against New Zealand.

SCREENGRAB Video made by foreign YouTuber The video shows the shop owner in Calangute in North Goa saying that he supported the Pakistani cricket team because it was a Muslim area. The video was created by YouTuber Davud Akhundzada, who hails from Prague in the Czech Republic. In the video, Akhundzada can be seen traveling through the Calangute bazaar when he comes across the shop owner who was watching cricket on his TV. For example, Indians support Pakistan in Goa, India #Trip #India pic.twitter.com/jlrVJQJ51z Davud Akhundzada (@Davud_Akh) February 22, 2023 What the store owner said The vlogger asks the shop owner, “Who’s playing? Are you cheering for New Zealand?” The man replies, “For Pakistan.” The vlogger then asks him why, to which the man replies, “This is Muslim territory.” “Interesting fact, considering that in India at the bazaar in Goa they are cheering for Pakistan against New Zealand,” Akhundzada is then heard to say in the video. Video recorded in November Akhundzada originally uploaded the video to his YouTube channel in November 2022, but he shared the conversation with the store on Twitter earlier this week. After this video went viral, a group of people approached the store owner on Thursday and questioned him for supporting Pakistan. Store owner apologized A video of the group forcing the store owner to apologize has now gone viral on social media. The video shows a group member telling the man, “This whole village is Calangute. There is no Muslim street or any other job. Don’t divide the land based on religion.” The man who supported Pakistan in Goa pic.twitter.com/jE8IidAf9K Madhur Singh (@ThePlacardGuy) February 24, 2023 He is then asked to kneel and apologize to the compatriots. After initial reluctance, in the video the shop owner is seen apologizing by kneeling down and holding his ears. The video also shows the group making him create the slogan ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’.

SCREENGRAB No complaint filed The Sarpanch of Calangute, Joseph Sequeira, confirmed the incident, but no formal complaint has been made to the panchayat or any authority. Police say no complaint has been filed about the incident. For more information on news and current affairs from around the world, visitIndiatimes news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatimes.com/news/india/goa-man-forced-to-chant-bharat-mata-ki-jai-for-supporting-pakistan-cricket-team-594236.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos