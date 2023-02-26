What’s going on with the Notre Dame Football Program?

It’s been a busy week for Notre Dame Football, but unfortunately for me, I went a little part-time this week. Sorry, kitchen renovation, teenage daughter and preparations for a Little League draft took over the entire show this past week. So… let’s talk about some of those things.

ANOTHER HARD PASS

Whether it’s real or just something blown out of proportion, coaches keep passing Notre Dames open coaching positions, and it’s not the best look. This week our focus has shifted to the offensive line coach, and Notre Dame’s main target at the start of the week used to be Georgian bulldogs OL coach, Matt Luke.

Luke left the coaching business after the 2021 National Championship to focus on some family matters. Notre Dame tried at the old college, but after a few days on campus, it looks like Luke is a thank you, but no, kind of a thank you. The search continues and Joe Rudolph of the Virginia Tech Hokies and Brian Callahan of the Minnesota Gophers seem to be the next two (probably in that order).

So we wait.

MORE JACK

If Jack Swarbrick wasn’t in the news enough last week, he more or less made up for it with an infomercial that looks like an interview. You can read the whole transcript HERE but I’m going to focus on just a small part.

On the last OFD podcast, I declared myself as someone who may have finally found that I don’t care whether or not they tie knots when it comes to football independence. There is a belief (and Jack reiterates it with the utmost confidence) that Notre Dame is doing great as an independent. While I agree with that sentiment right now, that’s for NOW.

Notre Dame has always been cool with cutting a few dollars off its TV deal to protect its independence. The problem that can arise, however, is when that gap between Notre Dame TV’s money and any Big 10 or SEC school is half a world apart. That gap would effectively take Notre Dame out of contention as a real threat on a national level, as they simply won’t be able to keep up and compete against higher spending levels. Which is why Notre Dame’s new NBC deal must be incredible.

Again… Jack’s stated priorities don’t apply here, but the general view is that they need a lot more money.

Well, the first goal was to talk to NBC because we now have an opportunity to do that, but what we need from our media partner that NBC has done so well historically is through, A, broadcast us nationwide. Any game. And, B, give us the chance to promote Notre Dame. What would you fight for? advertisements are a good example. No one else gets 90 second PSAs. The ability to just see the campus and the way they treat our games helps people understand more about Notre Dame. So that’s number one. It is our committed partner for our message and for conveying Notre Dame. Second, we need the financial resources to compete with the schools in the Big 10 and the SEC. And that’s a given here, that as we go into renegotiation, we have a very specific goal to make sure we get to those levels, because we want to compete.

Jack followed those statements up with his confident assessment of Notre Dame’s place in a world of conference reshuffling.

Well, there’s a lot of focus right now on the discussion of the Pac 12’s media rights. And there’s a lot of speculation that if that doesn’t go well, there might be another phase of realignment here, maybe with some PAC 12 schools moving elsewhere . I don’t know if that is the case. But it is a very topical subject at the moment. And there is a lot of speculation about it. I have never felt so good about our independent status, both its value to the university and our ability to maintain it. The expansion to College Football Playoff, a 12-team playoff with six major positions, gives us a fair chance to head into the postseason. The ability to have a dedicated broadcast partner, as I just discussed, gives us the ability to remain independent. And finally, the question of whether we can make the schedules we need to build. And that has never been a problem and it isn’t now. I’ve yet to call a colleague and ask if they’re interested in playing where they haven’t said yes, so we’ve got all the ingredients. Honestly, it’s a great time to be independent, and we would take full advantage of it.

The climate around the conference rescheduling is still quite volatile, so I still feel like a lot could happen to force Notre Dame’s hand unless the money is on point. The Florid State Seminoles, for example, could spark another frenzied onslaught across the country.

These are just a few things to think about.

LEAVE THIS RIGHT HERE

