Warroad defeats Orono, repeats as Class 1A Girls’ Hockey Champion





Warroad coach David Marvin sat at the press conference table after the game, wrapping his arms around the backs of the seats where his hockey girls sat, watching seniors Talya Hendrickson and Cahlilah Lindquist. “There’s no better way to go out, boys,” Marvin said. “This is the best way.” Winning back-to-back state championships after being No. 1 in Class 1A from start to finish, as third seed Warroad beat Orono 3-1 at the Xcel Energy Center on Saturday. The win for the Warriors (26-3-1) was a result of playing their own game and all three lines doing their job, Lindquist said. Sophomore Kaiya Sandy reinforced that. “I think everyone on the team knew exactly what we had to do,” said Sandy. “I really wanted to do it again. So we all just persevered and finished it.” Senior Rylee Bartz gave the Warriors a 1–0 lead in the first period as she went bar-down for her 59th goal of the season. But Orono made it 1-1 with the first break on a pulse in sophomore Zoe Lopez’s slot. Warroad seized the lead back in the second period on Hendrickson’s 38th goal of the season when senior Kate Johnson grabbed a defender’s sack behind the Orono net and sent the puck to Hendrickson. Later in the period, Sandy extended the lead with a breakaway score for her 15th goal of the season to lead 3-1. Orono had three power plays in the third period, but failed to score. “Our power play has been good all season,” said Orono coach Larry Olimb. “We have two groups that we work with, and they’ve both had success. Warroad just hasn’t given us anything.” It was Warroad’s second time defeating Orono this season (22-4-4); it was also 3-1 on November 19 at Warroad, with a natural hat-trick in the second period from Bartz. Orono finishes second in the state in their second state tournament after taking third place last year. “I think their ability to catch us in our zone got the best of us in a way,” Lopez said. “They used that and their pressure they put on us.”

