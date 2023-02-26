No. 24/21 Softball Splits Final Day of Mary Nutter Classic





Next game: against Maine 3/3/2023 | 12:00 am Mar. 03 (Fri) / 12:00 PM in return for Maine CATHEDRAL CITY, California. The No. 24/21 University of Missouri Softball Program (12-4) split its final day of competition on Saturday during the 2023 Mary Nutter Cathedral City Collegiate Classic at Big League Dreams Yankee Stadium. The Tigers opened the day with a 6-4 loss to No. 22/24 Oregon (11-3) before ruling Long Beach State (5-9), 9-0, in six innings. Missouri finished the 2023 Mary Nutter Cathedral City Collegiate Classic with a 3-2 score and is now 12-4 in non-conference play. No. 24/21 Missouri 4, No. 22/24 Oregon 6 Mizzou clawed within two runs in the seventh, but was unable to complete the comeback in their top-25 matchup with Oregon. The Tigers took an early 2-0 lead in the third before the Ducks responded with six runs. With two outs in the third, Jenna Laird hit a bunt single before moving to second on an error by Ducks. Alex Honnold then registered an RBI double to score Laird. Honnold then hit the plate of a Juliet Crenshaw single for a 2-0 Tigers edge. Terra McGowan cut the lead in half with a home run in the bottom of the third inning. The Ducks hit three home runs in the game, added consecutive shots in the sixth to tie the score, then took the lead, 3–2. Oregon would then score five points in the sixth frame. Kyla Morris paired on a fielder’s choice in conjunction with a Tigers error. Allee Bunker then added an RBI single at left to give the Ducks a 6-2 lead. Riley Frizell started the seventh with a solo blast to cut the margin in half (6-3). Megan Mol then doubled to the left for a Maddie Cutter walk. Laird brought home Moll with an RBI single down the left field line. Laird and Snider then each advanced 18 yards on a wild pitch. Alex Honnold then ran ahead Katie Chester’s two-out flyball landed just right in front of the wall. COMMENTS Jenna Laird , Alex Honnold And Riley Frizell each had two hits. The trio each had an RBI along with Juliet Crenshaw .

, And each had two hits. The trio each had an RBI along with . For Riley Frizell , the two hits matched a career high. Her home run was her third of the season, tying a career high (three in 2021). Frizell also hit her second career (second in 2023) double during the game.

, the two hits matched a career high. Her home run was her third of the season, tying a career high (three in 2021). Frizell also hit her second career (second in 2023) double during the game. Megan Mol posted her third double of the season.

posted her third double of the season. Jordan Weber was judged for loss and allowed three runs on eight hits with a pair of strikeouts.

was judged for loss and allowed three runs on eight hits with a pair of strikeouts. Megan Schumacher came in relief and gave up three runs on three hits with a walk and two strikeouts.

came in relief and gave up three runs on three hits with a walk and two strikeouts. Missouri is 2-2 against Top-25 ranked opponents in 2023. No. 24/21 Missouri 9, Long Beach State 0 The Tigers ended their stay in the Mary Nutter Cathedral City Collegiate Classic with a 9-0 run-rule victory over Long Beach in six innings. Missouri utilized a seven-run sixth run to cement the points-rule victory. Lauren Kringen was victorious in the circle, triggering a full game shutout. The junior from Loveland, Colorado, struckout nine batters in the season, while giving up only three hits and a few walks. The Tigers opened the score with an RBI-bases walk Jenna Laird in the top of the second. Shannon Haddad allowed four walks during the frame. Payton Jackson then led off the fourth inning with a triple before going home on a Kelsey Mortimer pinch hit single. Riley Frizell and Jackson scored consecutive doubles in the sixth to extend Missouri’s lead to 3–0. Jackson would then come over to score on a wild pitch. Jenna Laird added an RBI groundout to bring the lead to 5-0 earlier Kate Chester scored a Tiger when she reached on an error. Kara Dale completed the run-rule victory with a huge three-run blast to left field to end the game at 9-0. COMMENTS With the win, Lauren Kringen improved to 5-1 in 2023 (32-13 career with Missouri).

improved to 5-1 in 2023 (32-13 career with Missouri). Lauren Kringen put together a complete game shutout. The junior from Loveland, Colorado, struckout nine batters in the season, while giving up only three hits and a few walks.

put together a complete game shutout. The junior from Loveland, Colorado, struckout nine batters in the season, while giving up only three hits and a few walks. Payton Jackson recorded her first career double and triple in a Mizzou uniform after moving from Texas Tech. She led the Tigers with a career-best Missouri 2-for-2 days at the plate with two runs, an RBI and a walk, starting at right.

recorded her first career double and triple in a Mizzou uniform after moving from Texas Tech. She led the Tigers with a career-best Missouri 2-for-2 days at the plate with two runs, an RBI and a walk, starting at right. Kelsey Mortimer went 1-for-1 with an RBI. She improved her batting average to .429 in 2023. Mortimer has tied a career-best three hits (also had three hits in 2022).

went 1-for-1 with an RBI. She improved her batting average to .429 in 2023. Mortimer has tied a career-best three hits (also had three hits in 2022). Kara Dale registered her third home run of the campaign. She went 1-for-4 with three RBI’s on Saturday.

registered her third home run of the campaign. She went 1-for-4 with three RBI’s on Saturday. Jenna Laird chipped in two RBI.

chipped in two RBI. The run-rule victory is the Tigers’ seventh of the season. Missouri’s three wins at the Mary Nutter Cathedral City Collegiate Classic came via a run rule. LOOKING FORWARD Missouri then heads to Oklahoma for the Oklahoma State/Tulsa Invitational in Stillwater and Tulsa, March 3-5. The Tigers will face Maine, Tulsa and No. 4/4 Oklahoma State during the Classic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mutigers.com/news/2023/2/26/no-24-21-softball-splits-final-day-of-mary-nutter-classic.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos