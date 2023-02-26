Bathinda hotelier Amarjit Singh Mehta elected president of Punjab Cricket Association





Amarjit Singh Mehta, a hotelier from Bathinda and formerly associated with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, was unanimously elected the new president of the Punjab Cricket Association on Saturday. Mehta’s unopposed win comes four months after former cricketer Gulzar Inder Singh Chahal resigned for personal reasons.

There were reports of irregularities during the term of 39-year-old former cricketer Chahal. Former cricketer and Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh had also accused Chahal of being involved in anomalies, including the unlawful intake of 150 new members into the association. Amarjit Singh has been elected as the new president of the Punjab Cricket Association. He was elected unopposed and his term runs until 2025. The general assembly discussed issues such as starting the Punjab Junior League apart from encouraging cricket in the region and grassroots level and the new president is eager to take new initiatives . in cricket in the region, said Dilsher Khanna, Secretary, Punjab Cricket Association. Earlier, industrialist Rajinder Gupta had resigned as president of the PCA in April last year, four months before the end of his term. Chahal, who succeeded him as the new president of the national cricket body, also resigned after five months following the allegations of irregularities. “The new PCA president is closely linked to the ruling Aam Aadmi party. In the past year, two PCA chairmen have resigned and the proper functioning of the association has been hampered. We hope that the new president will work to promote the interests of the cricketers and cricket,” said a PCA member and former first-class cricketer on condition of anonymity. PCA, which has more than 200 lifetime members, saw 65 members attend the annual general meeting held Saturday. A total of 65 members attended today’s meeting and the president, as well as new vice president Preet Mohinder Singh Banga and three members of the top council, were elected unopposed. We also honored the Punjab U-16 team that won the Vijay Merchant Trophy alongside Mannat Kashyap, a member of the U-19 ICC Womens T20 World Cup winning Indian team, said Dilsher Khanna. Vikrant Gupta of Amritsar Games Association, Sanjeet Singh of District Cricket Association, Sangrur and Harsimran Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib District Cricket Association have been elected as the new members of the top council. Vikrant Gupta is a sports journalist while Harsimran Singh Ghuman is a lawyer. Sanjeet Singh is from Sangrur and we welcome them to the new top council. The top council committee will do all it can to promote cricket, said Dilsher Khanna. While Banga was a member of the PCA top council in the past and was elected vice president unopposed, Sunil Gupta was elected the new treasurer of the organization. Sunil Gupta is the Deputy Chairman of the Economic Policy and Planning Board of the Government of Punjab with a cabinet rank.

