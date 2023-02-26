Bobcat Women takes second on the action-packed final day of the Big Sky Conference Championships

MOSCOW, Idaho Anyone who knows athletics understands that it is ultimately a team sport.

All told, the Montana State track and field team was not the runner-up in the Big Sky Conference on Saturday because an athlete took the points, although Elena Carter came close to that mold by earning Big Sky Most Valuable Athlete honors with her titles in the long jump and 60-meter hurdles, the latter of which on Saturday reestablished her school record with a time of 8.29 seconds.

MSU won a second title at the Big Sky Conference Championships based on two relay teams making the podium, two high jumpers medaling on day two, senior Leah Kleins medals in the women’s throw, plus several athletes qualifying for finals from the 60m to the 800m.

“I’m super proud of our finish,” said Carter. “Overall, I think every women’s team I’ve ever been on has been super strong, but I’m especially proud to have finished second with this team. There are a lot of young athletes who will do great things in the future, and I’m super honored to finish my indoor with the other fifth year seniors I started this journey with.”

After being selected to finish third in the preseason coaches’ poll, MSU exceeded expectations by earning 125 points, a significant difference from Idaho’s 70.50 points in third place. Northern Arizona won the team title on the men’s and women’s sides with 182.50 and 200.50 points, respectively.

In terms of medals, MSU’s women’s team won eight medals in individual events and in both relays, including a 3:44.01 runner-up to the Bobcats’ newcomer heavyweight relay team of Madison Smith , Peyton garrison , Juliet Gandolfi And Caroline Hawkes to close the day.

Yet few conference medals were as significant as a fellow fifth-year senior high jumper by Lucy Corbett , who became just one of four athletes to four-peat indoors in Big Sky Conference history. Her height of 1.76m (5-9.25) earned her the title, but her company on stage was markedly different from years past. Teammate Anna Hardowski took the bronze by clearing 1.73m (5-8) for a tie for fifth all-time at MSU. This was very different from 2019, when Lucy was the only women’s high jumper on MSU’s roster.

“The exercise dynamic is much more fun. I used to train with the boys, but I have a lot of girlfriends now,” said Corbett, recalling her early years.

“Our women’s team has gotten better and better every year,” added Corbett. “I’m excited to see where it goes with all the talent the team has now. I’m honored to be a part of it, and I know this group of girls will only get better as the years go by .” and better. Hopefully we can win.”

Trudnowski’s bronze in the high jump, an event NAU and Idaho scored a combined 0.5 point, helped the women’s team solidify as second on Saturday. The high jump was the only women’s event to feature multiple MSU medalists, but a slew of point scorers in the running event finals helped the Bobcats beat the Vandals.

Saturday’s points blitz began with five of Mya Dube And Ava Weems in the women’s mile, after which a few good fourth places finish Caroline Hawkes And Madison Smith in the 400 meters and 800 meters respectively. MSU got a late boost from it Leah Klein while the senior went two-for-two on the podium in the women’s shot put with her third-place finish. Macy White And Jordan Finks fifth places in the 200m and shot put, respectively, helped kick off the women’s 4x400m relay, which earned a silver medal in a time of 3:44.01. MSU’s 125 points were the most since scoring 150 points in the team’s second-place finish in 2002.

NAU would go on to win the women’s title by 200.50 points. Destinee Rose-Haas of Idaho State was the most outstanding performer, while Carter tied with Alyssa Colbert and Annika Reiss of the NAU for Most Valuable Athlete honors three times after scoring 20 points each.

MEN’S TEAM FINDS THIRD WITH 39 POINTS FROM DISTANCE TEAM

Just as the Montana State women’s team showed its growth on Saturday, the Bobcat men’s team took third place with 97 points, 39 of which came from the distance team on Saturday.

Look no further than the men’s mile, who saw Duncan Hamilton And Levi Taylor go 1-2 in a statement-making finish for both the medalists and the program. Going into the race, MSU was up against a slew of Northern Arizona runners, essentially making it a double meet between two of the top distance programs in the Big Sky Conference. But after the first 100 metres, Hamilton found himself in the lead with the green light to dictate the pace as he saw fit.

“Our plan had changed a few times,” said Hamilton. “Right out of the fire I landed up front. About 100 yards into the race I looked for Levi, but then decided to keep a fair pace.”

As he is used to doing, Hamilton completed the first half of the mile at a fair pace; he was flat for almost two minutes in the first half before putting in a decisive wave that changed the course of the game. Hamilton turned on the jets coming out midway through the first turn, but Taylor and the NAU contingent he was battling didn’t hold.

“I definitely didn’t realize how much of a gap I put on them,” said Hamilton. “My plan going in was to be progressive and gradually pick up the pace before lowering it in the last few laps. But then I realized how much space I had on the field, so at that point it was managing of my effort while you stay ahead.

It was Hamilton’s race to lose. But the fifth-year senior didn’t relinquish his lead when the bell rang. As the race for second place got underway, Taylor went into the final lap full of confidence despite mixing things up with NAU’s Theo Quax and acclaimed freshman Colin Sahlman. The race for the podium was up for grabs until that was no longer the case.

“On the last lap I felt really good,” said Taylor. “I tried to match [Theo Quax’s] moves and I knew as soon as we turned the corner I had it. I felt too good.”

Taylor made his move in the final turn and fended off the lumberjacks all along the stretch. Just before crossing the line, Hamilton looked back to see his teammate firmly in second place. Both Bobcats pumped their fists before crossing the line in 4:01.88 and 4:03.29 respectively, both times well below the meet record.

“When we crossed the line I felt relieved that we finally did it,” said Taylor. “I was super excited for Duncan. He pulled it out and that was the race plan we wanted: make it fast, be honest and know that we’re both in the top two in the Big Sky for a reason.”

The distance group would score even more points in the 3,000 meters later that afternoon. This time, Ben Perrin was the one to make a decisive move late by landing a big kick on the last lap to challenge eventual winner Drew Bosley and take second place with a time of 7:59.35. In the same race, Hamilton was fourth, Taylor sixth and Cooper West placed eighth in his final collegiate indoor race to help the Bobcats score 17 points in the event.

“It was a similar story with Ben Perrin in the 3K and getting those guys to have great results,” Hamilton said. “It’s one thing if you do well individually, but seeing all of your cohorts excel as well makes the success so much more meaningful.”

While the Bobcats got the most points from the distance team on Saturday, Ian Fosdick helped the cause by finishing third in the triple jump with a score of 14.75 m (48-4.75) to take third place. In a bittersweet silver medal, pole vaulter Colby Wilson tied for second by clearing a 5.05 m (16-6.75) crossbar before leaving the game with an injury. The men’s 4×400 meter relay team of Michael Swan Jr., Julian Hazen , Chris Bianchini And Will Andersen also picked up some points late with their fifth-place finish in 3:14.49, making for the fifth-best time in program history.

The NAU men won with 182.50 points and Idaho was second with 113 points. MSU placed third with 97 points, the team’s most since second with 119 points in 2019.

The NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships will be held March 10-11 in Albuquerque, NM. Seedlings for the meet have yet to be announced. As for the outdoor season, the Bobcats will travel south for the Redlands Invitational on Saturday, March 17.

MEDAL ALL AROUND

All medalists at the meet. Medals are awarded to the top three individuals and relays.

Women’s long jump: Elena Carter 5.86m (19-2.75), Big Sky champion

5.86m (19-2.75), Big Sky champion Men’s medley relay: Sam them , Chris Bianchini , Levi Taylor , Duncan Hamilton ; 9:45.98, Big Sky champions

, , , ; 9:45.98, Big Sky champions Men’s Mile: Duncan Hamilton 4:01.88, Big Sky champion

4:01.88, Big Sky champion Women’s 60 meters hurdles: Elena Carter 8.29, Big Sky champion

8.29, Big Sky champion Women’s high jump: Lucy Corbett 1.76m (5-9.25), Big Sky Champion

1.76m (5-9.25), Big Sky Champion Women’s pole vault: Maisie Brown 4.02m (13-2.25), number two

4.02m (13-2.25), number two Women’s weight throw: Leah Klein 18.66m (61-2), second

18.66m (61-2), second Men’s Mile: Levi Taylor 4:03.29, number two

4:03.29, number two Men’s pole vault: Colby Wilson 5.05m (16-6.75), co-winner

5.05m (16-6.75), co-winner Men’s 3,000 meters: Ben Perrin 7:59.35, number two

7:59.35, number two Women’s 4×400 meter relay: Madison Smith , Peyton garrison , Juliet Gandolfi , Caroline Hawkes 3:44.01, number two

, , , 3:44.01, number two Men’s triple jump: Ian Fosdick 14.75m (48-4.75), third place

14.75m (48-4.75), third place Women’s shot put: Leah Klein 14.21m (46-2.75), third place

14.21m (46-2.75), third place Women’s triple jump: Anna Hardowski 1.73m (5-8), third place

1.73m (5-8), third place Women’s medley relay distance: Kendra Lusk , Juliet Gandolfi , Ava Weems , Lindsey Paulson 11:37.10, third place

, , , 11:37.10, third place Women’s 5,000 meters: Camila Noe 16:36, third place

16:36, third place Men’s 5,000 meters: Ben Perrin 13:53.03, third place

13:53.03, third place Men’s Heptathlon: Garret Coley 5,007 points, third place

GET HIGHER

All new top-10 program records achieved during the meet.