Saturday fantasy hockey tips – NHL picks, matchups, more

Seen through the fantasy hockey lens, one of Saturday’s most intriguing matchups shows two stumbling teams poised to tumble out of playoff contention for good, after both Craig Berube and Mike Sullivan publicly called out their respective players this week . The head coach of The Blues is extra loose by focusing specifically on a certain group:

“A lot of our best players aren’t doing the job. I don’t think they care about the team. I don’t know. I’m not sure why.”

Oh dear. As you might imagine, several St. Louis contestants objected to the comments — led by forward Robert Thomas — and will feel extra motivated this Saturday afternoon. So all eyes are on ESPN+ at 3:30 p.m. ET time, when both the St. Louis Blues and the Pittsburgh Penguins (not counting the bonus Ron Hextall-related drama) can be expected to put a little extra on the ice. at Enterprise Center hoping to stick with their coaches I’ll show you fashion. Be sure to include all your fantasy-relevant favorites in here.

Elsewhere, both the Ottawa Senators and Montreal Canadiens are playing their second in as many nights, with Mads Sogaard and Sam Montembeault facing each other in their respective nets. This tilt can quickly turn into a riotous scoring fest, with worn-out defenses and all. Embroiled in a five-game losing skid, the Stars hope to turn their fortunes in Vegas against a Knights squad that has won six of seven. Adin Hill could get the start for the home side after sitting out a few with an unknown injury.

To wrap things up, the Flames try to take advantage of the traveling Avalanche that played – and won – in Winnipeg the night before. Alexandar Georgiev could start his second in 24 hours if Colorado doesn’t mind going with third stringer Jonas Johansson.

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring match-ups

Little Caesars Arena 8 p.m. ET Watch live on ESPN+

Unlike most other teams in the league, the Red Wings have had Tampa’s number this year. After beating Andrei Vasilevskiy and the Lightning 4-2 in early December, they called up Brian Elliott for five goals (adding a few empty nets just in case) a little later in the month. Sure, that was it last year, but Detroit also scores – and wins – now. Meanwhile, Vasilevskiy (projected) was beatable lately, surrendering six to the Sabers last night. Whatever the final result, I like Detroit’s scoring aces to put a few at home, led by Dylan Larkin, Tyler Bertuzzi and off-radar fantasy gem Robby Fabbri.

Mid-range fantasy attackers

Jake DeBrusk, Boston Bruins (58.6%): Skating alongside Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron on equal strength and on the power play, the winger scored in each of his three games back from injury while earning an extra assist and recording a total of 15 shots. Play it Saturday night in Vancouver and move forward.

Also see:

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forward

Dawson Mercer, New Jersey Devils (9.9%): Perhaps the blistering Sophomore, skating on a top line for minutes with Nico Hischier, not scoring – as he has done in five straight with a total of seven goals – against a downtrodden, tired and traveling Flyers team. But I think he most likely would. To be clear, Mercer has scored at least one goal in every game since Valentine’s Day, making a few assists along the way and registering a total of 20 shots.

Also see:

Max Domi, Chicago Blackhawks (19.4%)

Anthony Beauvillier, Vancouver Canucks (5.7%)

William Carrier, Vegas Golden Knights (2.0%)

Seth Jarvis, Carolina hurricanes (7.8%)

Mikael Backlund, Calgary Flames (15.8%)

Dillon Dube, Calgary Flames (8.2%)

Robby Fabbri, Detroit Red Wings (7.7%)

Mike Hoffman, Montreal Canadiens (5.0%)

Shane Pinto, Senators from Ottawa (5.8%)

Yegor Sharangovich, Devils of New Jersey (7.3%)

Anthony Cirelli, Tampa Bay Lightning (10.3%)

Mid-range fantasy defenders

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defenders

Keepers

Stuart Skinner (scheduled), Edmonton Oilers (35.5%): The Oilers’ netminder has been solid lately, allowing only two goals in each respective win over the Penguins and Flyers. With McDavid and Co. attacking up front, Skinner is reasonably poised to secure his third win of the week against a Blue Jackets side not exactly scoring a storm. Should Jack Campbell (63.0%) start instead, this match-up also offers a fair shot at redemption for Edmonton’s other netminder, who has been a bit shaky since mid-February.

Also see: