NM State breaks two more school records and takes fifth at WAC Championships

PHARR, Texas NM State ended its week in South Texas on Saturday as they wrapped up the WAC Championships at the town of Pharr Natatorium. Despite earning a pair of individual top-three finishes on the final day of play, the Aggies finished the week in fifth place as a team, with 459 total points. “Our team fought hard today and we left everything on deck,” said Head Coach Rick Pratt. “I am proud of our seniors and young team who learned a lot this weekend. We had top three finishes in most events and broke six school records along with many new all-time top ten finishes. Third place was close It could have turned out differently, but the placement does not reflect the competitiveness of our team and the quality of our team’s performance this weekend.The future looks bright for our program and our team is delighted to build on our achievements. “ In all, the Aggies will leave Texas this week with new school records in six events while earning podium finishes in nine official events, not including a first-place finish in the exhibition team diving event. Naomi Sleigh started the evening with a splash as she managed to break two records in a single race as she set program best times in both the 1000 free and 1650 free during the weekend’s longest event. Slee’s time of 10:07.05 on the 1000-yard split was more than three seconds faster than the Aggies’ previous record. Meanwhile, Slee kept her foot on the gas as she clocked in at 16:45.05 to finish second in the 1650 free while bettering the Aggie record by nearly six seconds. At the next event, Lindsay Puhalski earned her fifth podium of the week when she took third place in the 200 back with a time of 1:58.66. Thanks to a sixth podium finish later in the evening, Puhalski would finish with four bronze medals and two silver medals over the four-day event. Later, a trio of NM State divers took on WAC’s exhibition team event and finished atop the field. Casey Schmidt , Italy Aranzabal And Kate Malinowski joined forces to earn gold in the event that could soon be an official event counting towards the team leaderboard. The Aggies also shined in the last event of the week as Aimee Burton , Lindsay Puhalski , Naomi Sleigh And Katie Rick posted a time of 3:21.45 in the 400 free relay, giving all four of them and the Aggies a final silver medal in Pharr, Texas. Day Three Stands 1. Northern Arizona – 835 points

2. Grand Canyon – 605 points

3. Northern Colorado – 493 points

4. Utah Tech – 462 points

5. NM state – 459 points

6. California Baptist – 300 points

7. Idaho – 279 points

8. Seattle U – 172 points ++NM state++

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nmstatesports.com/news/2023/2/25/womens-swimming-and-diving-nm-state-breaks-two-more-school-records-finishes-fifth-at-wac-championships.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos