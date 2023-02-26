Sports
Looney wins 200 Fly, Sun Devils takes fifth at Pac-12 Championships
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. Lindsay Looney won her second title of the week on the final day of the Pac-12 Championships and became the school’s first conference champion in the 200 flies with a new program record of 1:52.68.
It helped the Sun Devils secure a fifth-place finish in the team’s final standings while also taking the Territorial Cup point over state rival Arizona.
Looney’s second title in three days makes her only the second Sun Devil to win multiple races at the United States conference championships Bob Boogman era and joined Silja Kansakoski (100 breast/2019 and 100 yard breaststroke/2017).
Back on top.@Looney_LJ is it okay again?? pic.twitter.com/6vbj7zrgeO
Sun Devil Swim/Dive (@ASUSwimDive) February 26, 2023
END TEAM STANDINGS
1) Stanford, 1725.5
2) USC, 1267.5
3) Cal, 1260.5
4) UCLA, 1030.5
5) ASU, 837
6) Arizona, 607
7) Utah, 594
8) Washington State, 420
Co-head coach Rachel Stratton Mills: “The Lady Devils had a great showing at our Pac-12 Championship. Led by senior captain Lindsay Looney, who walked away with two first places, the team scored 168 points more than last year. It was truly an all-around team effort that led to our success, including 154 points scored by freshmen. We look forward to the future and proud of Arizona’s Territorial Cup victory.”
PAC-12 LADIES CHAMPIONS UNDER COACH BOWMAN
Lindsay Looney200 flying (February 25, 2023), 500 free (February 23, 2023)
Erica Laning, 500 Free (2022)
Emma Nordin, 500 free (2020)
Silja Kansakoski, 100 breast (2019), 100 yard breaststroke (2017)
Mara Aiacoboae, Platform diving (2018 and 2017)
Jadé Foelske joined Looney in the final of the 200 fly A, where she finished eighth with a time of 1:56.31. Katrina Martin (13th) and Laura Garcia (19th) also achieved top-20 finishes in the event. Looney now owns the nine fastest 200 flight times in Sun Devil Women’s history.
In the first race of the evening, Katherine Randall raced to a third-place finish in the 1650 free, marking the best finish for a Sun Devil freshman this week. Randall went 16:17.15, more than 13 seconds faster than when she swam the 1650 for the first time in November at the midseason NC State Invite (16:30.83).
Eli Straume took eighth overall (16:32.40), the highest conference championship finish in her collegiate career.
The Sun Devils got a glimpse into their future in the 200 chest finals, where five underclassmen placed in the top-17 in the B and C finals. Zoe Summary (10th) led the way, followed by Behind Adama (12th), Emma Gehlert (14th), Ginger McMahon (15th) and Izzy Krantzcke (17th).
“Forks Up for Krantzcke and the Sun Devils!” ??
Izzy Krantzcke takes the C final of the 200 chest in 2:13.33 ??
?? @Pac12Network | #Pac12Swim pic.twitter.com/cT7SpEeHse
Sun Devil Swim/Dive (@ASUSwimDive) February 26, 2023
Charlie Brown (14th) and Han Edwards (18th) were the top Sun Devils coming out of the 200 backup finals. It is the third top-15 finish of the week for the sophomore Brown, who also placed 9th in the 200 IM and 14th in the 400 IM.
TOP-10 ENDS THIS WEEK
1) Lindsay Looney500 free
1) Lindsay Looney200 flies
3) Molly Batchelor500 free
6) Ieva Maluka200 IM
7) Behind Adama100 chest
8) Jadé Foelske, 200 planes
9) Charlie Brown200 IM
9) Molly Batchelor200 free
10) Molly Batchelor100 free
10) Zoe Summary200 chest
TO DIVE
In the last diving event of the week, Ashlyn Kirsh And Amaya Wiley finished 20th and 21st on the platform respectively.
Kirsch scored a 153.15 and Wiley earned a 148.25.
The top eight advanced to the final session of the evening.
The Sun Devil Men did not compete on Day 4, having finished their portion of the four-day gathering on Friday night.
MORNING SWIM PRELIMS
In the final prelims session of the week, the Sun Devils came out of the gate with fire, taking 14th in an evening finals race. Lindsay Looney (2nd) and Jadé Foelske (7th) were the two to qualify for an A-final in the 200 flies. Katrina Martin (12th) and Laura Garcia (18th) were the other top Sun Devils in the 200 flight.
Five Sun Devils finished in the top-20 in the 200 chest, all of whom are underclassmen Zoe Summary (10th), Emma Gehlert (11th), Behind Adama (14th), Ginger McMahon (16th) and Izzy Krantzcke (20th.
Molly Batchelor, one of the top Sun Devils this week at Federal Way, was also not done. She topped Sun Devil in the 100 free (12th), paving the way for a third top-10 finish. Erin Milligan (20th) and Ieva Maluka (21st) were the next best finishers.
Charlie Brown (15th) and Han Edwards (20th) were the best Sun Devils in the 200 back.
SUN DEVIL WOMEN’S SWIM POST-SEASON ENDS UNDER COACH BOWMAN (PAC-12/NCAA)
2023: 5th/TBD
2022: 6th/26th
2021: DNC (entire program redshirt due to COVID-19)
2020: 5th/No NCAA due to COVID-19
2019: 4th/20th
2018: 3rd/23rd
2017: 6th/29th
2016: 8th/31st
NEXT ONE
Only one meeting remains for the Sun Devil Women, who will travel to Nashville March 15-18 for the NCAA Championships.
The No. 1 Sun Devil Men will then head to Federal Way for the March 1-4 Pac-12 Championships at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center.
|
