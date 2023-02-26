Sports
NIU takes first win of 2023 over Maine 6-3
CARI, NC – The Northern Illinois University baseball team secured its first win of the 2023 season on Sunday morning with a 6-3 victory over the Maine Black Bears at the USA Baseball Complex.
“It’s always nice to have that first win in the pocket,” head coach said Mike Kunigonis. “We were almost clicking the last few games and today we got a nice win.”
NIU (1-6) broke a 3-3 tie in the top of the seventh. Parker Schupe (Johnston, Iowa/Kirkwood CC) reached on an infield single after Maine reliever Gianni Gambardella struckout back-to-back. Colin Summerhill (Chicago, Ill./Troy) doubled into centerfield, bringing in Shupe and putting the Huskies up 4-3. Matt Solomonson (Chicago, Ill./Notre Dame College Prep) kept the Huskies ahead by getting the Maine side in a row in the bottom of the inning.
Bricklayer Kelly (Mt. Washington, Ky./Schoolcraft College) led off the eighth inning with a home run over the centerfield fence, extending the NIU lead to 5-3 with his first long ball of the season. DJ Hessen (Germantown, Wis./College of Lake County) entered the game from the bullpen in the bottom of the eighth and put an out on the board. Shupe gave the Huskies an insurance run in the top of the ninth with his first career home run as a Huskie, a solo blast over the right field wall to make it 6–3. Hess got the last three outs in the ninth to secure the Huskies’ first win of the 2023 campaign and his first career save.
NIU got off to a fast start, scoring a run in the top of the first inning. Eric Erato (Sussex, Wis./Sussex Hamilton) led off with an infield single. Kaden Kosobucki (West De Pere, Wis./West De Pere) then reached on an error by Maine shortstop Jake Rainess, which enabled Erato to finish third. After a strikeout, Summerhill drove Erato home with a single to right. The Huskies loaded the bases with two outs when Kelley was hit by a pitch from Noah Lewis, but a pop-out ended the inning.
Maine (2-4) had a chance to tie the game in the bottom of the first inning. The Black Bears had the bases loaded with one out when NIU started the pitch Brandon McPherson (Chicago, Ill./Wabash Valley College) Jeff Mejia got a comeback hit at him on the mound. McPherson threw home to catcher Kosobucki for the second out. He then took out Dylan McNary to end the threat.
“Brandon was our opener today and fought his way out of that jam early to set the tone on the mound,” said Kunigonis. “Salomonson came in and did a great job keeping us in the game until DJ came in and slammed the door.”
Summerhill got his second hit of the day with an one-out single in the top of the third. He stole second base and advanced to third base on a passed ball, but was left on base. The Black Bears tied the score in the bottom of the third when Connor Goodman hit a sac-fly to centerfield at Matt Solomonson (Chicago, Ill./Notre Dame College Prep) to bring in Quinn McDaniel to make it 1-1. Maine took the lead in the bottom of the fourth on a two-out RBI single off the bat by Jeremiah Jenkins to make the Black Bears 2-1.
NIU took the lead back in the top of the fifth. Kosobucki walked with one out and stole second base. Shupe then doubled to centerfield to score Kosobucki to make it 2-2. Shupe advanced to third on a wild pitch, then scored on another wild pitch to put the Huskies up 3-2. Maine put on a run in the bottom of the inning on a sacrifice fly by Nick White to tie the score at 3-3.
Shupe went 3-for-5 at the plate with a double, a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored. Summerhill also went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI. Salomonson earned the win by allowing three runs on five hits in five innings with two strikeouts.
“Offensively, we’re starting to get a glimpse of what we’ve seen from this group all fall and winter,” Kunigonis said. “The boys are starting to play Huskieball and it showed on the scoreboard today.”
NIU heads to Bowling Green, Kentucky next weekend for a four-game series against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. The series kicks off Friday, March 2 with a first pitch at 3 p.m. CT at Nick Denes Field.
–NIU–
|
