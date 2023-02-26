Crokers Two-Run Single lifts Bluejays to 2-1 victory over Tarleton State





Next game: against Bethune Cookman 3/4/2023 | 2:00 March 04 (Sat) / 2:00 PM in return for Bethune Cookman History El Paso, Texas Senior Saren Croker hit a two-run single in the fourth inning to lead the Creighton softball team to a 2-1 victory over Tarleton State in the finals of Sunday morning’s UTEP Invitational in El Paso, Texas. The win lifted the Bluejays to 6-8 this season, while the loss dropped Tarleton State to 11-7. The Bluejays got a lift from freshman starter Natalia Puchino as the Colorado native gave up just one run on five hits in six innings of work to earn her third win of the season. Tarleton State jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning when Austin Germain doubled down the left field line to get the Texans going. Brady Rowland then singled to the middle to move Germain to third, before Tristyn Trull delivered an RBI single to the middle for the first run of the game. Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning, the Bluejays quickly grabbed momentum with a two-out, two-run single to center left by Croker. freshman Lily West got the Bluejays off with a walk to open the frame and moved to third on a junior’s SAC bunt Madeline Vejvoda and a single from senior Kelly Wilson . Junior Alyssa Gappa then walked to load the bases before Croker gave the Bluejays their first lead of the game at 2–1. Puchino would allow only one baserunner in the next two innings for junior Payton Akers caused a groundout, flyout and strikeout to earn her first save of the season. Tarleton State’s Tristan Bridges allowed two runs on four hits in the complete game loss to go 3-4 on the season. Croker led the Bluejays offense with two hits and a pair of RBIs while a junior Cayla Nielsen and Wilson took the other two Bluejay hits. Creighton returns to action for THE Spring Games in Florida. The Bluejays will spend all of Spring Break in the Sunshine State, playing a total of eight games in five days, starting with games against Bethune-Cookman at 2 p.m. and UAlbany at 4:30 p.m. on March 4.

