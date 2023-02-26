Redbirds head east for Quad Meet in New Hampshire





NORMAL, sick. As the regular gymnastics season enters the final month of the regular season, Illinois State heads to New Hampshire for a quad meet with the hosts, Pitt and Southern Connecticut State at the Whittemore Center starting at 1 p.m. “The team had strong workouts this week and are ready to take their performance to the next level,” said ISU Head Coach Bob Conkling. “We are also excited to be taking part in another quad meet. We competed against UNH a few years ago, but I don’t believe we’ve ever competed against Pitt or Southern Connecticut since I’ve been here, so it’s going to be an exciting contest.” A season-high effort on vault in the first rotation propelled the Redbirds (7-7, 2-1 MIC) into an early lead last Friday night at CEFCU Arena, as they defeated Midwest Independent Conference rival Southeast Missouri State by a score of 194,600-192,925 . The season’s highest score of 49,175 was highlighted by by Alan Laster 9,925, earning her MIC Performance of the Week honors. Senior Angelica Labat also posted four event scores of 9.8 or better to post a season-high score of 39.225 to win the all-around title for the Redbirds, earning her MIC Gymnast of the Week honors. The Wildcats (9-6, 4-2 EAGL) have recorded their two season-high scores in their final two minutes, including a season-high 195,900 in their most recent home game. Pittsburgh (9-10, 2-3 EAGL) lost to North Carolina last Sunday afternoon by a final score of 195,700-194,950. Pitt finished the game with their strongest rotation on floor, scoring a total of 48.975. Sophomore Hallie Copperwheat claimed first place on the podium for her all-around performance, scoring a 39.250, earning her EAGL Gymnast of the Week for the fourth time this season. Southern (5-12) enters Sunday’s meeting in New Hampshire after topping the previous season’s highest in each of its three previous meetings. The Owls are coming off a 193,400 in Maryland this past weekend, with season highs on the bars (47,950) and floor (48,725). Abby Royer was also named the Gymnastics East Conference Newcomer of the Week for her performance in Maryland. Links to live results and video can be found on the gymnastics schedule page on GoRedbirds.com. GoRedbirds.com and the Illinois State Redbirds App: Your resources for Illinois State tickets, Weisbecker Athletic Fund gifts, multimedia, Redbird merchandise, photos and more.

