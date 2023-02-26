UNI softball wins second day of the Panther Invitational

Next game: vs Western Carolina University 26-02-2023 | 9 o’clock February 26 (Sun) / 9am in return for University of Western Carolina

DECATUR, Ga. The Panthers clinched their second sweep of the weekend on Saturday afternoon with wins over Tennessee State and Georgia State.

UNI recorded a third shutout and fourth straight win on the second day of the Panther Invitational hosted by the Georgia State Panthers. The Panthers’ pitching staff continued their shutdown performance in the peach state, combining for 20 strikeouts in 14 innings pitched and allowing just five hits.

Game 1 vs. Tennessee State | W, 4-0

In the first game of the day, short stop Kylee Sanders began UNI’s offense with its first home run leading up to the Panthers lineup. It would be UNI’s lone hit and run for three innings. Which as a starting pitcher wasn’t a problem Samantha Heyer gave up only one hit with seven strikeouts.

The Panthers’ second run came in the top of the fourth on a throwing error. Pinch runner My Dodge came home from second base after stealing third base and scoring on an error by the Tigers catchers. An error also scored UNI’s third run of the day as a third baseman Brooke Cutter advanced to second base on a dropped flyout to lead off the sixth. A Dodge double to center field in the Panthers’ next at bat brought home Snider for their third run.

A final insurance run was called in the top of the seventh. First baseman Daryn Lamprecht also connected for her first bombshell of the season to lead off the last inning. UNI added two more hits in the seventh, but didn’t get another runner on home turf. Sophomore pitcher Anna Wischnowski ended the game in the bottom when she struckout while the defense made two outs.

In total, UNI had eight basehits on offense, which brought in four runs. The eight hits included two home runs, three doubles and three RBIs. On defense, the Panthers made no errors and put out 21 outs.

Individually, Heyer threw her second shutout of the weekend, but couldn’t quite record a second no-hitter in as many days. She struckout 12 batters in six innings pitched while allowing two hits and no walks. Eight separate UNI players hit in the first game of the day, including pinch-hitter’s first double of the season Addison McElrath .

Game 2 vs. Georgia State | W, 7-2

In their second game of the day, the Panthers shook up the bottom half of the lineup My Dodge returned to the outfield as catcher Alexis Pupillo and Lamprecht moved up to the last two places in the order. The offensive substitutions worked well for UNI, as four players hit homeruns in the first three innings.

The Panthers had two hits in the first as Sanders and Dodge singled to center field. Neither runner came home and gave starting pitch Kailyn Packard the floor in the circle. UNI retired the side off of Georgia State for a quick first inning.

The second lasted longer for the Panthers as Snider and Lamprecht hit nearly back-to-back solo home runs. Snider led off the second inning with a bomb to the left, while three batters later, Lamprecht found the exact same spot for run number two. No other UNI batter would reach base until the top of the third.

A first walk for rightfielder Believe Standerski setting up a two-run homer for center fielder Madison Parks . After seeing three balls go by, Parks launched a hit down the center field wall to put the Panthers ahead by four. UNI had another home run on the day, just three batters later.

Snider hit her second of the game to right center on her first pitch from another Georgia State pitcher. The home run brought home both her and Dodge, who had moved into first place on a throwing error. The Panthers hit two more hits in the next three innings and loaded the bases in the top of the fifth. But a well-timed strikeout by Georgia State kept UNI from scoring.

The Panthers continued to play well in the field, making 12 outs in 13 batters. Georgia State’s lone runner on base until the bottom of the seventh was a walk in the fourth. The walk was the only one thrown by Packard, as she collected six strikeouts in six innings.

UNI scored its last run of the day in the top of the seventh. After a lead-off and Dodge going first on an error, the player was designated Hannah Kelly hit into right field. With runners on the corners, Snider advanced to first base on a fielder’s choice, while Dodge scored the Panthers’ seventh run. The Panthers loaded the bases for the second time that day on a fielder’s choice for second baseman Taylor Hogan and a walk for Pupillo. But a flyout would end the at bat for UNI.

In the bottom of the seventh, Georgia State scored its first run of the game on a leadoff solo homer. The home run was the only hit Packard allowed as a sophomore Kaylyn Jones made her first appearance of the season to end the game. Jones’ first chance in the circle also ended in a homerun, but she quickly recovered and threw an apparent strikeout three batters later to end the game.

Three Panthers led the charge as Sanders, Kelley and Snider all scored two hits. Snider also had three RBIs in the game for a team-high. Parks, Dodge and Lamprecht also each got a hit while four UNI-players reached on a walk.

NEXT ONE:

The Panthers are hoping to make it a perfect 5-0 weekend with their final game of the Panther Invitational Sunday morning. UNI will have a rematch with the Western Carolina Catamounts from Decatur, Georgia at 9 a.m.