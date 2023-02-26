Ryan Brown dominates as Ball State defeats Canisius





Next game: against Cornell 3/3/2023 | 10 hours March 03 (Fri) / 10am in return for Cornell MOUNTAIN FUN, SC Ryan Brown was nearly perfect in his 4 1/3 innings of relief as he retired 12 of 13 batters he faced for the Ball State baseball team. The Cardinals defeated the Griffs in the final game of the Swig & Swine on Sunday, 6-1. The Cardinals improved to 4-4 on the season, while the Griffs fell to 1-2 on the season. Canisius jumped out to an early 1-0 in the top of the first inning. Nick Gregory started the bottom of the fifth with an one-out single coming in from the left. Justin Conant dropped a sac-bunt to move Gregory into second. Ryan Peltier followed by an RBI single down the middle. Adam Teller singled to third base and advanced to third on an error by the third baseman, enabling Peltier to score. In the bottom of the sixth, CJ Horn led the inning by getting hit by a pitch. Matthew Rivera singled up the left side to move Horn to second base. Zak Lane single to center left and plated horn from second. The Cardinals led 3-1 after six innings. Peltier led off the bottom of the seventh by getting hit by a pitch. After Peltier advanced to second base on a wild pitch, Tellier walked. The Cardinals executed a perfect double steal, moving Peltier to third and Tellier to second. Horn reached on a fielder’s choice and Peltier scored from third base. Blake Bevis singled to the pitcher and drove in Tellier. BSU led 5-1 after seven innings in the books. Gregory walked with one out in the bottom of the eighth. Conant grounded to third base and moved Gregory to second base. Peltier recorded an RBI single into left field. Peltier, Tellier and Rivera each produced two hits on the day. Peltier and Gregory each scored twice. Casey Bargo got the start for the Cardinals and went one inning with two strikeouts. He conceded only one earned run on two hits. Logan Schulfer added 3 2/3 innings of hitless baseball as relief. He struckout seven batters with three walks. Brown took the win, moving to 3-0 behind a stellar 12 strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings of relief. Justin Guiliano got the start for the Griffs and went five innings. He gave up three runs, two earned, on six hits. He struckout five batters. Brett Kochanski threw three innings in relief. He gave up three earned runs with four strikeouts and two walks. “Our boys recovered well from a tough opening series”, said Head Coach Rich Maloney . “We played gritty baseball and got a nice win against Rutgers (preseason finished second in Big Ten) and also beat Canisius who was in last year’s NCAA Tournament. Vastly improved pitching, timely at bat and good defense were the keys.” “Ryan was just amazing getting two wins this weekend,” said Coach Maloney. “He struckout five of the seven batters he faced against Rutgers. He then struckout 12 of the 13 batters he faced Canisius without walking anyone. At one point he struck out eleven in a row. The most dominant performance I’ve seen in my twenty-eight years as head coach.” Ball State returns to North Carolina for a tournament in Wake Forest on Friday, March 3. The Cardinals open against the Cornell Big Red with the first pitch scheduled for 10 a.m. Follow the cardinals

