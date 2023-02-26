Siebers leads Duke in Dorado Beach Collegiate opening round





GOLDEN, Puerto Rico After an opening round of 280 (-8), Duke’s men’s golf team is in third place in the Dorado Beach Collegiate. Ian Siebers led the way for the Blue Devils, firing a 66 (-6), and the junior goes into Monday’s round in solo second. HOW IT HAPPENED Ian Siebers had his lowest 18-hole score of the season with his 66. The Bellevue, Washington native started with four birdies through the first eight holes and reached 7-under on a birdie on the 14th hole, before dropping a shot on the 15th, which played as the second hardest hole of the day. Siebers is only one shot behind on Monday’s first round.

The Blue Devils had the first and second best individual score on par-4s, with Siebers leading with -4 and Zheng tied for second with -3.

Siebers now has three rounds in the 60s in his last four, following a 68 and 69 in the first two rounds of the Bahamas Invitational.

Evans has carded four consecutive rounds under par dating back to his three rounds in the red as an individual at the Bahamas Invitational.

Evans recorded an eagle and leads the team with four total this season. He finished each of his last four events this season with an eagle.

Choi now has four rounds of equal par or better in his career. The freshman’s final round of better came with a 71 (-1) over the Grandover Collegiate in his final event of the fall schedule.

Zheng made the most birdies on Sunday, finishing with eight in his first 18 holes. NEXT ONE Duke begins his second round with a shotgun start at 8:30, starting on holes 1-3 and playing alongside UNC Greensboro, Cincinnati and Virginia.

Live scoring is available via Gulf state. Follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to stay up to date with Blue Devils men’s golf by searching “https://goduke.com/news/2023/2/26/DukeMGOLF”. #Good week

