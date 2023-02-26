2023 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament Bracket Announced

The Big Ten Conference has announced the full lineup for the 30th Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament, presented by TIAA, which will take place March 1-5 at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Tickets for all sessions and individual sessions for the 2023 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament are available for purchase at the Target Center box office and online at AXS.com. In addition, several special ticket offers and activities are scheduled for this year’s Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament. For more information on side events and promotions from this year’s tournament, visit the Big Ten Tournament Central page at bigten.org/WBBT.

All 13 games of this year’s Big Ten Tournament will be broadcast live to a national audience, with the first round through semifinals broadcast Wednesday through Saturday on the Big Ten Network and on the FOX Sports app. The Big Ten Tournament championship game on March 5 kicks off at 4 p.m. (CT) and will be broadcast live on ESPN and the ESPN app.

Indiana (26-2, 15-2 Big Ten) is the No. 1 seed for this year’s tournament after clinching their second Big Ten title and first since competing in the 1982-83 conference championship. The Hoosiers, who have been ranked No. 2 in both national polls for the past three weeks and ranked No. 2 in the top-16 NCAA commissions earlier this month, have earned one Big Ten Tournament title that coming month in 2002. Indiana was also runner-up in last year’s tournament.

Indiana will open Big Ten Tournament play on Friday with a quarterfinal matchup at 11:30 AM (CT) live on Big Ten Network against the winner of the second-round game between No. 8 seed Nebraska and No. 9 seed Michigan State.

Defending Big Ten Tournament Champion Iowa (23-6, 15-3) dramatically earned the No. 2 spot for this year’s tournament on Sunday, defeating Indiana 86-85 on Caitlin Clark’s three-pointer at the horn before a sellout crowd at Carver-Hawkeye Arena and a national television audience. The win tied the Hawkeyes with Maryland for second in the Big Ten standings, with Iowa earning the lead over the Terrapins based on a better winning percentage against the top team in the standings (Indiana Iowa was 1-1 to the Hoosiers this season, Maryland 0-1).

Iowa has won four Big Ten Tournament titles and is currently ranked No. 6 in both major national polls, while also clinching the No. 9 national series in the NCAA Committee reveal on Feb. 23. The Hawkeyes tip off their postseason schedule on Friday at 5:30 PM (CT) with a tournament quarterfinal match live on Big Ten Network against the winner of the second round game between No. 7 Purdue and 10th Wisconsin.

Maryland (24-5, 15-3) earned the number 3 seed for the Big Ten Tournament after tied for second in the Big Ten standings. The Terrapins have risen to No. 7 in the AP poll and No. 8 in the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association/USA Today poll, and were the No. 6 national seed in last week’s NCAA Committee seed reveal. Maryland has won five Big Ten Tournament titles since entering the conference in 2015, with their most recent championship coming in 2021. The Terrapins kick off this year’s tournament Friday night against either No. 6 seed Illinois, No. 11 seed Rutgers or No. 14 seed Northwestern in final quarterfinal live on Big Ten Network 25 minutes after Iowa’s quarterfinal completion.

Rounding out the top four seeds is ohio state (23-6, 12-6), who claimed the last of the tournament double-byes in the quarterfinals. The Buckeyes, who started the season 19-0 and climbed to No. 2 in both major national polls, are currently No. 16 in the AP poll and No. 13 in the coaches’ poll, while ranked No. 12 nationally. collecting seed in the latest NCAA commission seed reveal. Ohio State, which also has five Big Ten Tournament championships (most recently in 2011), will open this year’s tournament slate Friday afternoon against No. 5 seed Michigan, No. 12 seed Minnesota or No. 13 seed Penn State in the quarterfinals. live on Big Ten Network 25 minutes after the Indiana game ends.

The 2023 Big Ten Womens Basketball Tournament schedule is as follows:

Wednesday 1 March (first round)

Game 1 (#12 Minnesota vs. #13 Penn State) 1pm CT (BTN)

Game 2 (#11 Rutgers vs. #14 Northwestern) 25 minutes after Game 1 (BTN)

Thursday, March 2 (second round)

Game 3 (#8 Nebraska vs. #9 Michigan State) 11:30 AM CT (BTN)

Game 4 (#5 Michigan vs. Game 1 winner) 25 minutes after Game 3 (BTN)

Game 5 (#7 Purdue vs. #10 Wisconsin) 5:30 PM CT (BTN)

Game 6 (#6 Illinois vs. Game 2 winner) 25 minutes after Game 5 (BTN)

Friday March 3 (quarter finals)

Game 7 (#1 Indiana vs. Game 3 winner) 11:30am CT (BTN)

Game 8 (#4 Ohio State vs. Game 4 winner) 25 minutes after Game 7 (BTN)

Game 9 (#2 Iowa vs. Game 5 winner) 5:30 PM CT (BTN)

Game 10 (#3 Maryland vs. Game 6 winner) 25 minutes after Game 9 (BTN)

Saturday March 4 (semi-finals)

Game 11 (Game 7 vs. Game 8 winner) 1:30 PM CT (BTN)

Game 12 (Game 9 vs. Game 10 winner) 25 minutes after Game 11 (BTN)

Sunday March 5 (Championship)

Game 13 (Game 11 vs. Game 12 winner) 4:00 PM CT (ESPN)

COMMENTS : All times are approximate and subject to change BTN games are also available on the FOX Sports app ESPN game is also available on the ESPN app for more information. Visit the tournament website at bigten.org/WBBT.

Big Ten Conference(bigten.org) is an association of world-class universities whose member institutions share a common mission of research, graduate, professional and undergraduate education, and public service. Founded in 1896, Big Ten Conference has maintained a comprehensive set of shared practices and policies that enforce academic priority in the lives of students competing in peer athletics and emphasize the values ​​of integrity, fairness, and competitiveness. The broad programs of the 14 Big Ten Conference institutions will provide more than $200 million in direct financial assistance to more than 9,800 students for more than 11,000 participation opportunities on 350 teams in 42 different sports. Big Ten Conference sponsors 28 official conference sports, 14 for men and 14 for women, including the addition of men’s ice hockey and men’s and women’s lacrosse since 2013.