Sports
Women’s Basketball Falls Short to No. 25/RV Illinois in Regular Season Finals
PISCATAWAY, NJ The Rutgers women’s basketball team (11-19, 5-13 B1G) dropped a 75-53 decision to #25/RV Illinois (21-8, 11-7 B1G) on Sunday afternoon at Jersey Mike’s Arena in the regular season finale of the team . The program celebrated Senior Day, as graduate student Abbey Streeter was honored pregame for her achievements with the Scarlet Knights.
“Abby Streeter was the first person I spoke to as head coach of Rutgers women’s basketball,” said head coach Coquese Washington. m Rutgers through and through.’ Starting your tenure with that kind of loyalty to the program means so much. She was always the first person in the gym and the last person in the gym to leave all season. That kind of consistency, in terms of effort and preparation, set the tone for what this program would be and what this team would be this year.”
Our oldest
Thanks for a great season Abby
Kaylene Smilele led the way to the Scarlet Knightson on Sunday afternoon, scoring 18 points and grabbing six rebounds. The freshman also made four steals, her fourth appearance in the last five games with three or more swipes.
Chyna Cornwell And Cassandra Brown were the other double-digit scorers for RU, with 11 and 10 points respectively.
Awa Sidibe added eight points, six boards and three assists to the game.
How it happened
- The Fighting Illini opened the score with a three-pointer. Sidibe and Brown countered and combined for four points to give RU a one-point lead.
Sidibe gets RU going with a sweater!
- Illinois jumped out to a 15-6 lead midway through the first quarter. The Illini used a 9-0 run to force a Rutgers timeout.
- Cornwell ended the opposing team’s run with a layup, but the Illini continued to pile up the points, taking a 21–8 lead in the second quarter.
- The Fighting Illini kicked off the second quarter again, one point off the charity streak.
- Brown came back by two points for Rutgers with a layup, but the team still trailed 27–14 at the halfway mark.
- Smikle ended a 7-0 run for the Fighting Illini with a shot from behind the arc. Brown added four points late in the second quarter, but Rutgers went into the locker room 37–21.
Swishhhh
- De Illini started the second half scoring with a three-pointer. Ka Carter made a layup for RU, to spark the Scarlet Knights.
- UI extended its lead to 47-25 with a made layup. Cornwell put Rutgers within 20 with a field goal at 4:35.
AND 1 for Cornwell going into media timeout
- With 3:45 left to play, Illinois had a 53-29 lead. Smikle and Brown rallied for the Scarlet Knights, combining for five unanswered runs.
- Sidibe scored the last basket of the third, as RU entered the final 10 minutes of the game trailing by 21 points.
- At the beginning of the fourth Antonia Bates completed an old-fashioned three-point game for Rutgers. Smikle followed with a great three-point play of her own to narrow the deficit.
Let them come Show
NO STOP
- However, the Illini did not give up and extended their lead to 27 with four consecutive points.
- The Scarlet Knights battled as the two teams traded buckets until the 4:19 media timeout, by a score of 69-45.
- Smikle added the last five points of the game for RU, generating turnover on defense in addition to points on offense.
Defense Attack!!
- Although the Scarlet Knights battled in the fourth quarter and were only outscored by one point, 18-17, the team eventually fell, 75-53.
KnightNotes
- Smikle recorded her 25th double-digit performance of the season with 18 points. She has scored more than 10 points in 17 of the last 18 games and has led the team in scoring in 18 games on this list. She leads the team with 17.5 points per game, including 19.6 per game in Big Ten play.
- The freshman added to her team-leading 51 marks from behind the arc. She has at least one 3-pointer in all but two games this season.
- Smikle also leads the team with 64 steals and earned four takeaways against Illinois. She stole over 3 times 12 times and led the team in stats 14 times during the season.
- Cornwell recorded six rebounds on Sunday afternoon. The junior is third in the Big Ten in the category, averaging 8.4 boards per game.
- The Scarlet Knights added three blocks against the Fighting Illini and continued to rank among the top in the Big Ten with 125 refusals.
Next one
The Scarlet Knights turn their attention to the postseason after the regular season finale. Rutgers awaits his official placement in the Big Ten Tournament which begins Wednesday, March 1 and will take place at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
