Blue Devils suffer road loss at No. 20 Virginia, 4-3

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. Duke’s 10th-ranked women’s tennis team concluded its weekend trip to Virginia State with a 4-3 road loss at 20th-ranked Virginia on Sunday afternoon at Boar’s Head Sports Club in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The loss to the Blue Devils (11-2, 1-1 ACC) snapped a 10-match winning streak against ACC opponents stretching back to last season. The Cavaliers improved to 7-3, 1-1 on a yearly basis. duke senior Chloe Beck who is ranked No. 2 nationally, continued her solid play to earn her 17th straight ACC regular season win.

How it happened

In the second straight outdoor game of the season, the Blue Devils had to come from behind after dropping the double point on the road.

Duke Yulia Bryzgalova And Georgia Drummie lost the first game against Hibah Shaikh and Ziodata on court three, but won three in a row to lead 3-1. The Blue Devils eventually won the game 6-2.

On court two, No. 7 defeated Elaine Chervinsky and Natasha Subhash defeated Duke’s Emma Jackson And Ellie Coleman 6-2.

It all came down to a court with Duke’s 18th-place finish Chloe Beck And Cameron Mora against 41st-seeded Julia Adams and Melodia Collard. After dropping the first game, Beck/Morra won three in a row to take a 3-1 lead. Duke broke the Cavaliers’ serve to lead 4–3, but Virginia would win, winning three games in a row to take the double.

Each team won three first sets of six singles matches, but Virginia won important tiebreaks on two of those courts.

Duke tied the game, 1–1, with a quick first court win by second-ranked Beck over 38th-seeded Adams, 6–2, 6–1. Beck was never behind in the game.

The Blue Devils went ahead, 2-1, as Duke’s 26th seed Jackson recorded a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Chervinsky. Jackson trailed 3-4 in the first set, before storming back to win 6-4. In the second set, Jackson dropped the first game and trailed 1–3, but made another impressive comeback to give Duke another point on the board.

Virginia tied the game, 2-2, as 110th ranked Subhash defeated 47th ranked Morra of Duke 6-1, 6-4.

The Cavaliers were able to recapture the lead with a 7-6, 6-3 win at court five, while 92nd ranked Shaikh secured a 7-6, 6-3 win over Bryzgalova on aggregate. Shaikh led 5-1 in the first set, but Bryzgalova fought back to send the match to a tiebreak, before falling 6-2. Bryzgalova trailed 5-2 in the second set and eventually fell 6-3.

Duke graduate student Brianna Schvets continued her great singles game by putting the third point on the board for the Blue Devils on court six. She jumped out to a 4-2 lead against Collard, but trailed 4-5 in the first set. Shvets fought back and won the first set 7-5. Collard took the lead in the second set and won 6-1. In the third set, Collard led 3-0 and 4-2, but Shvets was able to break Collard’s serve to cut the lead to 4-3 and win five consecutive points to win the match, 7-5 .

It all came down to Court No. 4 with Duke’s Coleman vs. Ziodato. Coleman jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first set to lead 4-1, but Ziodato stormed back to win the first set 7-6 (7-5). The set was tied, 5-5, and Coleman dropped a key deuce point to 6-5. In the second set, Coleman led 3-0, but Ziodato made another comeback to win the match, 6-4.

Notes

Yulia Bryzgalova And Georgia Drummie are now 3-0 this season and 2-0 in doubles in doubles.

Chloe Beck recorded her 14th straight singles win to improve to 94–23 during her career. She is 10-0 in dual match play this season. Beck recorded her seventh win this season and 23rd of her career against a nationally ranked opponent.

Brianna Schvets recorded her 10th consecutive singles win and improved to 8-0 in double match action this season.

Quotes

“I told them afterwards I thought Virginia played the big points better than us. We put ourselves in positions and I thought when we were in those positions and when we were up top we didn’t finish well. But I think Virginia played two points across the board and the three-all points harder than us I thought we just kind of backed off in those situations I told them we just have to be tougher we have to be better and we have to be smarter. In those situations we can’t give points away which I thought we did across the board starting with doubles and that carried over to singles we were ahead in some games, had momentum and then we would give it away with some free points When things got tight Virginia did well by stepping up We just have to be a little bit better than that These games are so close no matter who you play It’s a matter of three or four points here and there and the match was completely different different points in doubles, we win the double and the whole result is different. A few points in singles and the whole thing is different. So we have to value every point we play and play those points smart.” — Duke head coach Jamie Ashworth

next game

Duke returns home for its first home game in nearly a month, as the Blue Devils host Notre Dame on Friday, March 3 at 5 p.m. and Louisville on Sunday, March 5 at 11 a.m.

Follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to stay up to date with Blue Devils women’s tennis by searching “https://goduke.com/news/2023/2/26/DukeWTEN”.

#Good week

#20 Virginia 4, #10 Duke 3

February 26, 2023

Charlottesville, Virginia (Boar’s Head Sports Club)

Doubles

1. #41 Defeats Julia Adams/Melodia Collard (VA). #18 Chloe Beck / Cameron Mora (DU) 6-4

2. #7 Defeats Elaine Chervinsky/Natasha Subhash (VA). Emma Jackson / Ellie Coleman (DU) 6-2

3. Yulia Bryzgalova / Georgia Drummie (DU) def. Hibah Shaikh/Sara Ziodato (VA) 6-2

Single people