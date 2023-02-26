Sports
Blue Devils suffer road loss at No. 20 Virginia, 4-3
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. Duke’s 10th-ranked women’s tennis team concluded its weekend trip to Virginia State with a 4-3 road loss at 20th-ranked Virginia on Sunday afternoon at Boar’s Head Sports Club in Charlottesville, Virginia.
The loss to the Blue Devils (11-2, 1-1 ACC) snapped a 10-match winning streak against ACC opponents stretching back to last season. The Cavaliers improved to 7-3, 1-1 on a yearly basis. duke senior Chloe Beckwho is ranked No. 2 nationally, continued her solid play to earn her 17th straight ACC regular season win.
How it happened
In the second straight outdoor game of the season, the Blue Devils had to come from behind after dropping the double point on the road.
Duke Yulia Bryzgalova And Georgia Drummie lost the first game against Hibah Shaikh and Ziodata on court three, but won three in a row to lead 3-1. The Blue Devils eventually won the game 6-2.
On court two, No. 7 defeated Elaine Chervinsky and Natasha Subhash defeated Duke’s Emma Jackson And Ellie Coleman6-2.
It all came down to a court with Duke’s 18th-place finish Chloe Beck And Cameron Mora against 41st-seeded Julia Adams and Melodia Collard. After dropping the first game, Beck/Morra won three in a row to take a 3-1 lead. Duke broke the Cavaliers’ serve to lead 4–3, but Virginia would win, winning three games in a row to take the double.
Each team won three first sets of six singles matches, but Virginia won important tiebreaks on two of those courts.
Duke tied the game, 1–1, with a quick first court win by second-ranked Beck over 38th-seeded Adams, 6–2, 6–1. Beck was never behind in the game.
The Blue Devils went ahead, 2-1, as Duke’s 26th seed Jackson recorded a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Chervinsky. Jackson trailed 3-4 in the first set, before storming back to win 6-4. In the second set, Jackson dropped the first game and trailed 1–3, but made another impressive comeback to give Duke another point on the board.
Virginia tied the game, 2-2, as 110th ranked Subhash defeated 47th ranked Morra of Duke 6-1, 6-4.
The Cavaliers were able to recapture the lead with a 7-6, 6-3 win at court five, while 92nd ranked Shaikh secured a 7-6, 6-3 win over Bryzgalova on aggregate. Shaikh led 5-1 in the first set, but Bryzgalova fought back to send the match to a tiebreak, before falling 6-2. Bryzgalova trailed 5-2 in the second set and eventually fell 6-3.
Duke graduate student Brianna Schvets continued her great singles game by putting the third point on the board for the Blue Devils on court six. She jumped out to a 4-2 lead against Collard, but trailed 4-5 in the first set. Shvets fought back and won the first set 7-5. Collard took the lead in the second set and won 6-1. In the third set, Collard led 3-0 and 4-2, but Shvets was able to break Collard’s serve to cut the lead to 4-3 and win five consecutive points to win the match, 7-5 .
It all came down to Court No. 4 with Duke’s Coleman vs. Ziodato. Coleman jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first set to lead 4-1, but Ziodato stormed back to win the first set 7-6 (7-5). The set was tied, 5-5, and Coleman dropped a key deuce point to 6-5. In the second set, Coleman led 3-0, but Ziodato made another comeback to win the match, 6-4.
Notes
Yulia Bryzgalova And Georgia Drummie are now 3-0 this season and 2-0 in doubles in doubles.
Chloe Beck recorded her 14th straight singles win to improve to 94–23 during her career. She is 10-0 in dual match play this season. Beck recorded her seventh win this season and 23rd of her career against a nationally ranked opponent.
Brianna Schvets recorded her 10th consecutive singles win and improved to 8-0 in double match action this season.
Quotes
“I told them afterwards I thought Virginia played the big points better than us. We put ourselves in positions and I thought when we were in those positions and when we were up top we didn’t finish well. But I think Virginia played two points across the board and the three-all points harder than us I thought we just kind of backed off in those situations I told them we just have to be tougher we have to be better and we have to be smarter. In those situations we can’t give points away which I thought we did across the board starting with doubles and that carried over to singles we were ahead in some games, had momentum and then we would give it away with some free points When things got tight Virginia did well by stepping up We just have to be a little bit better than that These games are so close no matter who you play It’s a matter of three or four points here and there and the match was completely different different points in doubles, we win the double and the whole result is different. A few points in singles and the whole thing is different. So we have to value every point we play and play those points smart.” — Duke head coach Jamie Ashworth
next game
Duke returns home for its first home game in nearly a month, as the Blue Devils host Notre Dame on Friday, March 3 at 5 p.m. and Louisville on Sunday, March 5 at 11 a.m.
Follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to stay up to date with Blue Devils women’s tennis by searching “https://goduke.com/news/2023/2/26/DukeWTEN”.
#Good week
#20 Virginia 4, #10 Duke 3
February 26, 2023
Charlottesville, Virginia (Boar’s Head Sports Club)
Doubles
1. #41 Defeats Julia Adams/Melodia Collard (VA). #18 Chloe Beck/Cameron Mora (DU) 6-4
2. #7 Defeats Elaine Chervinsky/Natasha Subhash (VA). Emma Jackson/Ellie Coleman (DU) 6-2
3. Yulia Bryzgalova/Georgia Drummie (DU) def. Hibah Shaikh/Sara Ziodato (VA) 6-2
Single people
1. #2 Chloe Beck (YOU) def. #38 Julia Adams (VA) 6-2, 6-1
2. #110 Defeats Natasha Subhash (VA). #47 Cameron Mora (DU) 6-1, 6-4
3. #26 Emma Jackson (DU) def. Elaine Chervinsky (VA) 6-4, 6-4
4. Final Sara Ziodato (VA). Ellie Coleman (DU) 7-6 (7-5), 6-4
5. #92 Hibah Shaikh (VA) def. Yulia Bryzgalova (DU) 7-6 (6-2), 6-3
6. Brianna Schvets (DU) def. Melody Collard (VA) 7-5, 1-6, 7-5
Order of Finish: Doubles (3,2,1), Singles (1,3,2,5,6,4)
|
Sources
2/ https://goduke.com/news/2023/2/26/womens-tennis-blue-devils-suffer-road-loss-at-no-20-virginia-4-3.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pakistani police arrest prominent Imran Khan supporter
- Tata Communications Praises Frost & Sullivan for Market Leading Position and Innovation Across Multiple Industries
- Boycott Bollywood calls films made for entertainment baseless: Ranbir Kapoor
- There are 10 off-season changes in the SEC football offensive coordinator rankings
- Zelenskyy wants to meet Xi Jinping to discuss peace talks
- PM Modi to disburse 13th installment of Rs 16,800cr under PM-KISAN
- Sustainability, technology and fashion come into play at AW23 event – Massachusetts Daily Collegian
- Google Cloud’s Role for Cell Network Providers
- Together, assemble! The cast of ‘Everything’ celebrates the triumph of SAG | Culture & Leisure
- Jokowi is worried about the increased savings of RI people, this rule applies!
- Subsidiary of Saudi real estate brand Dar Al Arkans to start trading on the London Stock Exchange
- So far, Trump’s rollback of regulations cannot be blamed on the Ohio train crash