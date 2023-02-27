Late rally leads softball past Loyola





Next game: against Samford 3/3/2023 | 10:30 in the morning March 03 (Fri) / 10:30 am in return for Samford MURRAY, Ky. – – The Ball State softball team used a five-run fifth inning to get past Loyola for a 6-4 win on Sunday afternoon to close out the game in the Velvet Milkman Invitational hosted by Murray State. The Cardinals (5-5) posted a 3-2 record in the event led by a solid offensive effort with BSU producing a .359 average as a team. Ball State’s pitchers combined for a 3.03 ERA and put out a combined 25 batters while holding the opponents to a .211 average. In Sunday’s game, Ball State trailed 4-0 with only one hit in the first four innings. However, Ball State’s offense came alive in the bottom of the fifth, putting up five runs on five hits. The big plays were a two-run single by senior third baseman Hayley Wynn and a two-run double from redshirt senior catcher Jazmyne Armendariz . The Cardinals added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game. HIGHLIGHTS Wynn led the Ball State offense with three RBIs in the game and added an RBI single to her two-run single in the fifth.

Angelina Russo picked up her team-leading third win of the season in the circle, going the full game and allowing only five hits and four runs (three earned), while striking out eight batters

sophomore Kailyn Gibson opened the scoring for Ball State with her first hit of the season, an RBI double into left field. TROUBLESHOOTING GAME 1 Ball State 6 Loyola 4 T1 | Loyola transfers the first run with a double to left by Sydney Barnett (0-1)

T2| A single to right center by Madison Ebeling scores another for the Ramblers (0-2)

T3| Abbie Gregus adds two more with a single to right to extend the lead to four (0-4)

B5 | Ball State gets on the board thanks to Gibson’s double left-scoring junior Kaitlyn Matthews (1-4)

B5 | Wynn added two more runs for the Cardinals with a middle-scoring junior single Remington Ross and sophomores Katie Van Der Mark (3-4)

B5 | A two-run double down the left field line by Armendariz scores the fifth-year senior End Daniel and Wynn put BSU ahead (5-4)

and Wynn put BSU ahead (5-4) B6 | Wynn adds an insurance run with a single to center scoring Van Der Mark for her second run of the day (6-4) NEXT ONE The Ball State softball team returns to action on Friday, when it opens the Bulldog Classic with games against Samford (10:30 AM) and host Georgia (3:30 PM).

