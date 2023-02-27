Softball splits Twinbill in weekend final





WILMINGTON, North Carolina The UNCW softball team split a pair of games against Georgetown and Appalachian State to close its second home weekend tournament at Boseman Field on Sunday. The UNCW softball team split a pair of games against Georgetown and Appalachian State to close its second home weekend tournament at Boseman Field on Sunday. The Seahawks (4-10) claimed a 5-3 decision over the Hoyas (2-10) before falling to the Mountaineers (8-3) by a 9-3 ruling to close out the three-day weekend. UNCW travels to Columbia, SC next weekend for a pair of doubleheaders vs. Illinois and Columbia on March 4, followed by North Carolina A&T and the host Gamecocks on March 5. GAME 1 | UNW 5George town 3 Second baseman Taylor Vitola hit a perfect 4-for-4 with a triple, RBI, run scored and stolen base to lead the Seahawks over the Hoyas in the morning game. Sophomore right-handed Kara Hammock (2-2) needed 91 pitches for her second complete game of the season. The 6-2 Hammock limited Georgetown to five hits and three runs, all unearned, while fueling four batters. Julia Parker (0-3) of the Hoyas took the loss after allowing six hits, five runs, three earned runs, four strikeouts and a walk. Vitola, who has since become the first Seahawk to hit four basehits in a game Lauryn Richardson last year vs. Bucknell, led off the bottom of the first with a single, then stole second base. Two batters later, the junior then scored on a Hoya-error Maria Sobataka put down a punch. The Seahawks scored a second run when Sobataka and Arial Pearce who reached on a fielder’s choice earlier in the inning, executed a double steal, with Pearce going home. Vitola drove in a run an inning later when she hit a two-out triple down the right field line with the count 1-2 to score Skylar Stockton . UNCW gave up two Georgetown errors in the fourth for two unearned runs with two outs. The Hoyas scored three unearned runs in the top of the sixth, but Hammock kept her composure to retire the last four batters she faced for the 800th win in the program’s history. GAME 2 | Appalachian state 9UNW 3 A seven-run sixth inning by App State ruined UNCW’s weekend finale on Sunday afternoon. The Mountaineers sent 12 batters to the plate, with seven of the first eight reaching base. The Seahawks gave up three hits, but committed a pair of errors that led to three unearned runs. App State pitcher Delani Bucker (2-1) limited UNCW to two runs, a Janel Gamache two-run double in the bottom of the fifth and seven hits in 4.1 innings. Right-handed Emily Winstead (1-2) was tagged with the loss after giving up eight runs, four earned runs and four hits along with six walks and four strikeouts in 5.1 innings. The Mountaineers scored a run in the first and fifth inning before Gamache’s two-bagger briefly tied the game at 2-all and went into the deciding sixth inning. The Seahawks then added a run in the bottom of the sixth Morgan Britt who singled to start the frame, scored on a wild pitch.

