Sweeping Bears by Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic





Next game: against Miami (Ohio) 3/3/2023 | 12:00 am Mar. 03 (Fri) / 12:00 PM in return for Miami, Ohio CATHEDRAL CITY, California. The California softball team received a complete game shutdown of Hayley archer and what turned out to be a winning home run D’Asha Saiki en route to a 3-0 victory over Texas Tech to close out the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic at the Big League Dreams complex on Sunday. The Bears (14-2) won the weekend of the tournament and pushed their win streak to nine overall with the victory over the Red Raiders (12-5). Hitless through the first two innings off TTU starter Kendall Fritz, Saiki broke through to lead off the third inning with a solo shot to rightfield, her second long ball of the season. The next batter was Acacia Anders who was hit by Fritz and scored as Micah Lee hit an RBI double to the wall at center for a two-run lead. Archer was efficient through five, giving up four hits and stranding four Red Raiders while needing only 59 pitches. Cal was able to add some insurance in the fifth thanks to a great run on base. Lee reached on an error and Makena Smith hit an infield single to put runners at the corners with two outs. The Bears used a double steal to get Lee to the plate as Smith got into the rundown, allowing Lee to race home for the pitch. That was all Archer needed as she picked up her fifth win of the season, striking out nine of the last 10 Red Raider batters she faced. NEXT ONE Cal travels across the bay to Stanford for the DeMarini Invitational. The game starts on Friday, March 3 with a first pitch at noon against Miami (Ohio). STAY INFORMED For Cal softball coverage, follow the Bears on Twitter (@CalSB), Instagram (@calsb) and Facebook (/CalSoftball/).

