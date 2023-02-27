Emma Raducanu withdraws from Austin Open due to illness | Tennis news





Emma Raducanu has had to withdraw from the Austin Open due to tonsillitis. The 20-year-old was set to play her first match since her Australian Open loss to Coco Gauff in January at the new league in Texas, but pulled out overnight just before the draw. “I’m sorry to have to withdraw from the ATX Open,” Raducanu said. For a more accessible video player, use the Chrome browser



Former Olympic champion Monica Puig says Raducanu deserves her commercial deals but thinks she should focus her attention on her tennis

“I am currently suffering from tonsillitis and will not be able to compete this week. Thank you to the tournament for the wonderful hospitality here in Austin.” The 2021 US Open champion had committed to compete in the inaugural WTA Tour tournament, which begins Monday at Westwood Country Club. The event, which will be the first tournament to be held in the United States during the WTA’s 50th anniversary season, will also feature a 16-team doubles field. Two sessions – one during the day and one in the evening – will be held on each of the first six days of the ATX Open, which runs from February 27 to March 5. Raducanu has had a disappointing run since her historic victory over Flushing Meadows. She suffered from injuries and poor form in her first full season on tour. She hoped to be back to full fitness this year after working on her fitness and fitness in the off-season. An injury scare just before the first Grand Slam of the year was a setback, but she recovered in time for the Australian Open. She took a short break from tournament tennis ahead of the French Open, but her withdrawal from the Austin Open is another setback for her fledgling career. Image:

Coco Gauff defeated Raducanu in straight sets at the Australian Open in January



What should Raducanu do to move forward? Raducanu is currently working with her fifth other coach, Sebastien Sachs, who led Belinda Bencic to Olympic gold and has also worked with former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka and Julia Gorges of Germany. Andy Murray’s former physical trainer Jez Green has also worked with the Briton in the off-season, and former Olympic champion Monica Puig believes it is vital for Raducanu to have an established and steady team to set her future goals. “Not necessarily big, because she won that Grand Slam title, but she hasn’t been able to get many results in a row,” said Puig. “Let go of expectation after winning a Grand Slam. First, it’s small goals, so quarterfinals, semifinals and finals consistently from 250 events. “Maybe win a few more games in a row and work on things on the field. See your opponents. What are they doing to you?” “Where are the gaps in my game and start filling those gaps by practicing more on those things. It can take the pressure off her back.”

