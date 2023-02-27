2023 Big Ten Hockey Tournament for Michigan Hockey, Michigan State





Big Ten hockey concluded its regular season Saturday night with a 2-1 overtime loss in Michigan hockey against Notre Dame in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines got star defenseman Luke Hughes back from injury but scored just one goal on 49 shots against Ryan Bischel, the Fighting Irish goaltender who leads the nation in saves and is one of three Big Ten semifinalists for the Mike Richter Award (awarded annually to the best goalkeeper in the country). The win gave Notre Dame two points in the standings to move the Irish into No. 4 in the upcoming Big Ten tournament, past Penn State and Michigan State; it’s another boost to the Irish’s beleaguered NCAA tournament chances. For Michigan, meanwhile, it was the Wolverines’ fourth straight loss (though two came in the shootout and count as a tie in the eyes of the NCAA) and could hurt UM’s bid for another No. 1 seed. STATE OF HOCKEY:5 famous players like Michigan, Michigan State faced each other in Detroit SPARTANS WILL:Michigan State hockey bombs Wisconsin in emotional 6-2 victory A wide-open season that saw five of the conferences, seven teams separated by just four points, enter the final day saw the drama die down a bit on Saturday night. Ohio State, needing only overtime against No. 1 seed Minnesota to clinch the No. 2 seed, gave up five consecutive goals in a 5–2 loss, while Penn State, who could have taken home ice in the first round with a win over lowly No. 7 seed Wisconsin, instead stumbled to a 2-1 loss to the Badgers. And so Michigan is the No. 2 and will receive the Badgers, while Michigan State will go to South Bend as the No. 5 seed. The conference will look to top a great 2022 that saw three teams make the NCAA Tournament, and two Michigan and Minnesota in the Frozen Four. Odds look good for the Big Ten to dominate Selection Sunday again on March 19: Minnesota (1), Michigan (4), Penn State (8) and Ohio State (10) are all in the top 10 of the pairwise rankingsthe model used by the selection committee to fill the 10 major berths as part of a 16-team field. The pair of Big Ten bubble teams will, unfortunately for them, face each other in the first round: Notre Dame enters the postseason ranked No. 14 in Pairwise, and Michigan State, which was inactive last weekend, sits ranked No. 19 in Coach Adam Nightingale’s first season in charge at East Lansing. The Spartans won the season series with the Irish thanks to two regulation victories in early February, plus an OT victory in October. Either the Irish or the Spartans could steal an NCAA berth with a strong march, even if they don’t win the conference automatic bidding. Michigan lost its first game this season against the Badgers, 6-3 on December 2 in Madison, then won the other three games of the series by a combined 17-8 score, including a 13-6 sweep at Ann Arbor on February 2 . 3-4. The Wolverines are the defending Big Ten tournament champions, beating No. 1 seed Minnesota in Minneapolis last year; the Spartans are still looking for their first win after 13 consecutive losses across nine Big Ten tournaments. Here is the tournament schedule: 2023 Big Ten hockey tournament schedule All matches are played at home with the higher ranked team. The first round is a best-of-three series, with the semifinals and final falling to just one game. First round, March 3-5 No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 7 Wisconsin Game 1: 7 p.m., Friday. Game 2: 7 p.m., Saturday. Game 3: Sunday 7pm, if needed. No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 6 Penn State Game 1: 7 p.m., Friday. Game 2: 5 p.m., Saturday. Game 3: 5 p.m., Sunday, if needed. No. 4 Notre Dame vs. No. 5 Michigan State Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday, FS2. Game 2: 4:30 p.m. Saturday, FS2. Game 3: 6 p.m. Sunday, if necessary, FS2. Semifinals, March 11 No. 1 seed Minnesota will receive the lowest-ranked team remaining, with the other semi-final played at the home of the other high-ranked team. Game 1: 6:30 p.m., Big Ten Network. Game 2: 9 p.m., Big Ten Network. Championship game, March 18 Last: 8 p.m., Big Ten Network.

