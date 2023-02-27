Sports
Olympic champion Ma Long in the top field at the table tennis event in Goa
Sharath Kamal, the eternal face of Indian table tennis, has never seen such a pitch for a home tournament. G Sathiyan, India’s highest male paddler, who has also competed on the Pro Tour for nearly a decade, will experience this quality of table tennis at home for the first time in his career.
“I mean, you name the best players and they’re there,” Sathiyan said.
So will the top three in the world in men’s and women’s singles, as eight of the top 10 men and seven of the top 10 women will be in attendance. This includes Ma Long, the reigning Olympic and 13-time world champion, widely regarded as the greatest of all time.
Welcome to the WTT Star Contender Goa, a tournament that brings the crème de la crème of world table tennis to the country, featuring the best Indian players. It is India’s first time hosting a World Table Tennis (WTT) event, starting with the qualifying rounds on Monday and the pack on Wednesday, at Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Taleigao, Panjim.
Star Contender is the second most prestigious event on the WTT calendar, after the WTT Grand Smash and above the WTT Contender. From today’s perspective, only three Star Contenders are scheduled on the 2023 WTT calendar, with Goa being the first.
The WTT structure is such that hosting these Star Contender tournaments is costly. But India is an emerging market, said Commonwealth Games champion Sharath. From a business point of view, it’s a fantastic event to grow. As a player you look at such a tournament and you say: ‘I want to play there at home’.
It has been a while since India hosted an international TT event of this caliber (apart from the Ultimate Table Tennis League which had three seasons from 2017 to 2019). The Commonwealth Championships have been held several times and the World Championships three times, but not since 1987 in New Delhi. The last of the four editions of the India Open, part of the previous international tour, took place in 2017.
While this New Delhi tournament featured the likes of Dimitrij Ovtcharov, the former world No. 1, and Tomokazu Harimoto (Japanese teen sensation defeated Sharath in the semifinals), the Goa event is richer with its Chinese flair. The top three men in the world – Fan Zhendong, Ma Long, Wang Chuqin – and women – Sun Yingsha, Chen Meng, Wang Manyu – are all from China. They will all play in India.
“It’s almost like a mini World Cup,” says Sathiyan, the world number 41. I love when India is a TT destination. It’s not very common. It is fantastic to have these kinds of tournaments at home.”
Sharath and Sathiyan – who will also play doubles together – agreed that there is no tangible home advantage in table tennis, although aspects such as weather conditions and spectator support do help.
But this tournament also puts the young Indians alongside the big names in the sport. Also in the men’s singles main event are 18-year-old Payas Jain and Wesley Do Rosario (21). The main draws in women’s singles are Manika Batra, the highest ranked Indian with 34, fast improving Sreeja Akula and 16-year-old Suhana Saini. Other up and coming Indians like Manav Thakkar and Diya Chitale will make it through the qualifying rounds.
“As a youngster we never had events like this where top players came down and you could play at home,” Sathiyan said. This is a very big platform to learn, to see how they prepare. These are things that money cannot buy.
“When you play some big games at home and win, it has a bigger impact,” added Sharath, 40. “Indians with significant stakes will also provide a very good platform.”
As for the likelihood of Indians making a deep run this week, Sathiyan estimates that field is even tougher than, say, the Olympics, which have entry restrictions by country. He saw the big opportunity in the mixed doubles alongside the in shape Manika. “If we get to the semi-finals or the final, it will be good,” he said.
Singles is all about the draw, which Sathiyan hoped would bode well for him “to make a few surprises and a few outings”.
“And hopefully,” he added, “Ma Long won’t get up first!”
